Coronavirus: Daily number of Covid cases in China highest since start of pandemic – YP





China’s daily Covid cases have risen to their highest level since the start of the pandemic, official data showed on Thursday, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving grueling lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The numbers are relatively small compared to China’s vast population of 1.4 billion and the number of cases seen in Western countries at the height of the pandemic.

But under Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy, even small outbreaks can shut down entire cities and place contacts of infected patients under strict quarantine.

Coronavirus: Guangzhou lockdowns spark rare protests as China tightens Covid restrictions The country recorded 31,454 domestic cases on Wednesday, including 27,517 without symptoms, the National Health Bureau said. The relentless zero Covid push has caused fatigue and resentment among large swaths of the population as the pandemic approaches its third anniversary, sparking sporadic protests and hitting productivity in the world’s second-largest economy. On Wednesday, violent protests erupted in Foxconn’s sprawling iPhone factory in central China, with video showing dozens of hazmat-clad staff wielding batons and chasing employees. A security guard in protective gear monitors an entrance gate to a neighborhood in Beijing. Photo: AP The latest figures top the 29,390 infections recorded in mid-April when the megacity of Shanghai was under lockdown as residents struggled to buy food and access medical care. Several cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing, have tightened Covid restrictions as cases rise. The capital now requires a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for those seeking to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels and government buildings, authorities in Beijing have said. City schools have moved to online classes. Lonely Chinese university students make cardboard pets to pass the time during Covid shutdowns The southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, where nearly a third of the latest Covid cases were discovered, has built thousands of temporary hospital rooms to accommodate patients. A series of new rules announced by the central government earlier this month appeared to signal a move away from zero-Covid, easing quarantine requirements for entering the country and simplifying a system for designating high-risk areas. But China has yet to approve more effective mRNA vaccines for public use and only 85% of adults over the age of 60 had received two doses of the national vaccines by mid-August, according to health authorities. This file photo taken on November 23, 2022 shows a health worker taking a swab sample from a girl to be tested for Covid-19 at a collection station in Beijing. Photo: AFP And Shijiazhuang, a city neighboring Beijing that was seen as a pilot for testing reopening strategies, rolled back most of its easing measures this week. The road to reopening could be slow, costly and bumpy, Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Full Shanghai-style lockdowns could be avoided, but they could be replaced by more frequent partial lockdowns in a growing number of cities due to rising Covid case numbers.

