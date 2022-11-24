Exclusive Disney Vacation Club ‘Holidays in Hollywood’ and ‘Bound to Be Bad’ Events Come to Walt Disney World Resort





DVC Members visiting Walt Disney World Resort will soon have a choice of two new events. “Holidays in Hollywood” is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, while the new event at the Top of the World Lounge is “Bound to Be Bad” (No, we’re not kidding. That’s the name.). “Holiday in Hollywood” The Holidays in Hollywood event takes place at PizzeRizzo in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “More than just pizza, your festive feast includes delicious dishes inspired by holiday traditions from around the world,” reads the official description. It will take place on December 12 and 22. The price is $159 plus tax for adults and $129 plus tax for youth ages 3-20. It includes admission to the park and reservation of a park pass from 4:00 p.m. for each guest. Guests over 21 can enjoy free beer and wine. “Bound to be Bad” This event is only available to members with Membership Extras who use their DVC membership to stay at a Disney owned and operated resort hotel. Select Wednesdays from December 7, 2022 through January 25, 2023, the Top of the World Lounge – Villain’s Lair will host “villainous superfans slyly decked out in devilish garb”. Desserts and drinks are included. Check-in begins two hours before the scheduled fireworks display at the Magic Kingdom. The price is $139 per person plus tax. Are you a DVC member? Will you be attending any of these new events? Let us know in the comments. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2022/11/disney-vacation-club-exclusive-holidays-in-hollywood-and-bound-to-be-bad-events-coming-to-walt-disney-world-resort/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos