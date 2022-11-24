Masaba Gupta, Mira Rajput and Ayushmann Khurrana arrive to meet Anna Wintour | Bollywood

On Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities showcased their best fashion choices in Mumbai as they arrived at the Vogue Indias Forces of Fashion event. Editor-in-chief of the leading fashion magazine, Anna Wintour is part of the starry night. Celebrities like Masaba Gupta, Mira Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Varma are present. Also Read Neena Gupta Looked Gorgeous in a Saree at Uunchai Screening, Masaba Gupta Reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana came in an all white avatar. He enhanced his look with tinted glasses, which coordinated with his shirt. Masaba Gupta opted for a classic bright pink saree with a matching blouse. Manushi Chhillar opted for a contemporary belted saree look in black from the house of Sabyasachi.

Masaba Gupta, Manushi Chhillar Ayushmann Khurrana in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)((Varinder Chawla))

Aditi Rao Hydari caused a stir with her hot pink jumpsuit. Others like Vijay Varma, Gabriella Demetriades and Mrunal Thakur opted for all-black outfits. The event was also attended by costume designer Manish Malhotra.

Mrunal Thakur and Manish Malhotra during the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma and Gabriella Demetriades at an event. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

The highlight of the fashion event is the presence of Anna Wintours in India. She will join designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to talk about the themes of diversity, the arrival of new era fashion media, sustainability and slow luxury and the growing fashion scene in India. Other actors are also expected to join them for the night.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next in An Action Hero, which will be released on December 2. Aditi Rao Hydari has Gandhi Talks as one of his upcoming films. While Masaba is still enjoying the success of the second season of her Netflix show, Mira recently lent her wardrobe for a wellness initiative launched by Alia Bhatt.

Vijay Varma will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra will soon be making his directorial debut.