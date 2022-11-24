Actor Richa Chadha under social media fire for Galwan’s tweet | Latest India News





Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has been accused of insulting the military in her latest Twitter post in which she reacted to Northern Army Commander General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the military India is ready to carry out orders like taking over Kashmir occupied by Pakistan. “Galwan says hello,” the actor tweeted while sharing a post on the statement. “Shameful tweet. Should be taken down at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified,” BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted. Many social media users slammed the actor for mocking the Indian military and downplaying the sacrifice of the jawans during the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) spokesperson Anand Dubey said strict action should be taken against those actors who post anti-national tweets. One actor, Richa Chadha, made a joke of dragging Galwan Valley in his tweet. I demand that the Chief Minister and Home Secretary take strict action on this. Such actors, who make anti-national tweets, should be banned, Dubey said. I just got a “call” got muted replies so had no idea… bye all — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 24, 2022 Following the social media uproar, Richa Chadha again posted on Twitter that she had no idea about the argument and was informed by a call in the morning. Just got a call, got muted replies so had no idea goodbye, the actor tweeted. The statement by Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi comes in the context of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s earlier assertion that India’s objective is to recover Pakistani-occupied Kashmir. “We have just started our development journey in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will reach our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan,” the defense minister said. Commenting on this statement, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said the military is always ready to carry out government orders. “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, they will carry out any order given by the Indian government. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it,” he said. “The military is always ready to make sure that the ceasefire agreement is never broken because it is in the interest of both nations, but if it is broken at any time, we will give them a appropriate response,” the Lieutenant General said.

