Inside the Moroccan cafe recreating the spirit of the classic Hollywood war movie “Casablanca”





In a former courtyard-style mansion in Casablanca’s old medina, tourists flock to experience the spirit of Humphrey Bogart’s iconic fictional nightclub, 80 years after the classic war movie casablanca hit the silver screen. The Moroccan port city entered the cultural imagination of the United States at a key moment in The Second World Warthanks to the moody romance starring Ingrid Bergman as Ilsa Lund and Bogart as Rick Blaine. It remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved works – but the film is more than just a love story set in Morocco. Just days after its initial screening on November 26, 1942, American forces wrested Casablanca from Vichy control in Operation Torch, a series of Allied landings in North Africa that helped turn the tide of the war. The film (almost accidentally) gave a propaganda boost to the Allied forces as they took control of North Africa, which became a stepping stone to liberating Western Europe. Historian Meredith Hindley, author of a book on wartime Casablanca, said the film was “part of the American wartime experience in a way that was never intended”. “It just becomes part of the American cultural fabric,” she said. Recreate the spirit of Rick’s café Several decades after the release of the film, the former American diplomat Kathy Kriger opened a real “Rick’s Café” in Casablanca itself, in tribute to the film. Complete with cocktails and piano, the venue is modeled after Blaine’s eponymous bar and became an instant hit with tourists when it opened in 2004. “I absolutely had to come, even though I knew the movie wasn’t shot here,” said Wendy, a tourist from Vancouver. “The place is a unique, nostalgic and romantic experience. You have to see it once in a lifetime”. Stepping into the chic bar next to the old town of Casablanca is like stepping back in time. The tables are arranged on two levels, amid beautifully carved stucco columns in a traditional Moroccan style. “It’s not an exact replica of the café in the movie,” said restaurant manager and pianist Issam Chabaa. “The only thing that was reproduced perfectly in the end was his spirit.” The interior is littered with reminders of the film that inspired it – wrought-iron sconces, beaded lamp shades, jazz and blues repertoire of the era; as well as movie posters. Of course, the restaurant houses a piano, similar to the one on which Dooley Wilson’s character, Sam, played “As Time Goes By” – the theme song to Rick and Ilsa’s affair. “All that’s missing is a roulette wheel and the smoky, dramatic atmosphere of the era,” Irish restaurant Tony said. Watch the video above to learn more about the importance of casablanca (1943) and for a look inside today’s Rick’s Café.

