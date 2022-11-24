Entertainment
Siddharth Bodke on his first Bollywood film, Drishyam 2 being a hit!
Ajay Devgn and Taboo Starring Drishyam 2 is a smash hit and has given much needed relief to the Hindi film box office. Actor Siddharth Bodke played the central role of David in the film and received a lot of positive feedback.
Talking more about his preparations for David and how he seized the role, he says,
“I got a call from the casting agency Vicky Sidanas and I was auditioned for another role in the movie. I even got selected for it. Later Abhishek Pathak, the director, told me asked to audition for the character of David and that’s how I got the part. I must say that I loved playing it because it was difficult. Speaking in more detail about his preparation, he says: ” He’s a catholic character from Goa. I talked to some people in Goa to understand their dialect. Later, I asked the director to change the voice of the character a little, so I put a voice a little bit husky. It was necessary since my character used to be a drug dealer. I also tried to find some shades of David. When I first met the director, he told me to gain weight, so i put on around 4-5kg for the role and my thick beard supported my look.
Interestingly, the movie started with Siddharth and his role is pivotal in the climax – how did director Abhishek Pathak tell you?
Yes, the film starts with me and he is a very important character for the story. Abhishek told me everything before the shooting and we met in his office before going to Goa. He explained the whole graphic and when we were on set, we used to discuss the graphic first to keep the mood and the intensity going.
Those who have seen Drishyam 2 know that many of its scenes have high intensity through Siddharth’s eyes – what’s your take on that?
When you have dialogue it becomes a little easier for an actor to voice the character, but here the dialogue was less and most of the time it was just observing things. I was focused on it. When I had a doubt, I asked the director if it was visible in the eyes or not. Abhishek was very supportive and even though I wanted to do one more take, he allowed me to because it was a bit difficult to express with the eyes in a subtle way. I am happy that my role is pleasant and has been appreciated by people.
Siddharth also shares his equation with Ajay Devgn on and off the set. He adds,
“It was amazing to work with him. They are stars for a reason and why are they stars, you will know when we work with them. The way he brings his professionalism to the sets is very commendable. Every time he came on set, almost everything was fine in one take. Working for so many years in front of the camera, he has this ease and calm in his work. I watched him constantly, we didn’t have a lot of scenes together but for those 2-3 scenes we did I watched everything about him and tried to learn off camera I talked to him and he’s very down to earth and a very nice. Once the whole cast and crew partied with him and we enjoyed him a lot. He’s very collaborative and also has a habit of cracking jokes.
Drishyam 2 is a hit and brought a lot of positivity at the box office – what do you have to say about that?
I feel very happy and lucky that my first Bollywood movie is a box office success. There are houseful shows and that’s a big thing for the film industry. After the pandemic, very few movies worked. I’m very happy to be a part of this hit movie and hope it becomes a super hit.
