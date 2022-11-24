Entertainment
French csars remove actor from list of revelations following allegations – Deadline
The French Academy of Caesar has removed actor Sofiane Bennacer from its recently announced annual list of revelations, following his indictment over allegations of rape and violence by four women.
Bennacer was among 32 rising stars on the emerging talent list, the latest edition of which was announced on November 16.
The Academy said its board of trustees, in agreement with the Revelations selection committee, decided to remove Bennacer from the roster following media reports that he was under investigation and had was placed under judicial control.
The academy said the decision was made “without prejudice to the presumption of innocence and out of respect for the alleged victims”.
The body added that it had decided to launch a more in-depth reflection as soon as possible on the advisability of modifying the rules around the organization of the Cesar ceremony to establish an automatic protocol of what should be done. when a candidate for the César is the subject of legal proceedings. treat. Such a protocol does not currently exist.
The Académie des César’s decision to remove Bennacer from the list of revelations so quickly is a sign of the changing climate within the body following a radical overhaul in 2020.
In recent years the Academy has come under fire for its continued support of Roman Polanski, who is wanted in the US for the 1977 statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl and has been accused by five other women of assault sexual and grated. Polanski denies these latest allegations.
The director has been nominated for the Césars several times over the past decade and won the prize for best director for An officer and a spy in 2020, prompting actress Adèle Haenel and director Céline Sciamma to leave the ceremony in protest.
Bennacer was at the Cannes Film Festival this year as one of the young actors in Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Cannes d’Or nominee forever Young. His previous credits included Samuel Benchetrit Love song for the tough guys.
French media reported last week that he was placed under judicial supervision in late October following allegations of rape and abuse by an ex-girlfriend and three other women.
Bennacer has denied allegations that he was in fact bullied and harassed by an ex-girlfriend, after their relationship ended, who then also harassed other women to file complaints against him. him.
Under the terms of this judicial control, Bennacer is not authorized to travel to the Paris region or to contact his accusers or witnesses in the case, among which Bruni Tedeschi would appear.
Prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot told the media that the alleged facts took place between 2018 and 2019 within the confines of the theater world.
As part of the Revelations initiative, participants are up-and-coming actors who have scored films released in the current year. They are selected by a committee of the 20 best casting directors active in French film production.
The selected talents participate in a special high-end photo shoot and are also celebrated at the annual Dîner des Révélations in Paris in January, which they attend in the company of the best film professionals of their choice.
The initiative was at the center of accusations of a lack of transparency at the Académie des César in 2020 after it emerged that directors Claire Denis and Virginie Despentes had been omitted from the guest list, despite being named by participants that year and were available.
The case marked the start of a dramatic breakdown in the body’s long-standing management structure chaired by veteran producer Alain Terzian, which subsequently resulted in a complete overhaul of the organization and the creation of a gender-balanced co-presidency, board and chapter. heads.
