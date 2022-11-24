Richa Chadha row: Are Bollywood’s lesser-known actors putting their foot in their mouth for fame?





Richa’s distasteful reference to 2020 Galwan clash with Chinese troops in response to army commander’s statement on recapturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) sparked Indian anger and emotional responses flocked. rods, 20 of the bravest Indians held their ground, until they were swallowed by the freezing Galwan River, but not before they felled 45 intruders. Don’t let your hate for Modi turn into hate for India,” author Anand Ranganathan tweeted.

Calling it a new low for the actor, Supreme Court lawyer Sashank Sekhar Jha tweeted: “20 brave Indians sacrificed their lives for India in Galwan, but here is an Urduwood actor who laughs at the Indian army. Not only sad but shameful. This is not the first time a not-so-famous Bollywood actor has shown symptoms of foot-and-mouth disease. Advertising

Bollywood actors have often been caught making nonsensical remarks about politics, national security, and issues they don’t really understand. They participate wholeheartedly in the creation of false narratives. The late actor Om Puri said people gave their lives in the military because they were paid to do so, there was no bravery or courage and they shouldn’t be made into heroes. “Nobody forced anyone to join the army,” he remarked. After the Ayodhya verdict, as all Hindus rejoiced at the resolution of a decades-long bitter conflict and the prospect of building a great Ram Mandir, actor Tapsee Pannu tweeted: “Ho gya bus. A B?”. Swara Bhaskar is famous for his comments that have nothing to do with Bollywood or the arts. In response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in May 2021, she made a malicious tweet equating the Taliban and the Hindu right. “We cannot agree with Hindutva terror and all be shocked and devastated by Taliban terror…and we cannot be cold with #Taliban terror; and then all be outraged at the #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian and ethical values ​​should not be based on who is the oppressor or the oppressed,” she wrote. The ill-informed tweet where she all at once equated dangerous global Islamic terrorist forces with the excesses of the Hindu fringe drew the ire of Indians, especially Hindus, who have never committed a terrorist act anywhere. either in the world. Such tweets by small actors who create disproportionate noise on social media relative to their stature as actors begs the question of whether producing tweets to piss people off is a “side gig” for them. National security is a sensitive issue, just as it is an area of ​​expertise. There’s no harm in speaking your mind on issues of national importance, but using the military to stay in the limelight and get retweets, or send feelers to rival political parties about its availability to to be co-opted into their cause and to have space for relevance and power are obnoxiously selfish. Following a major backlash over his Galwan tweet, actor Richa Chaddha issued an apology. “While it may never be my intention at all, if the 3 words that are dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize,” she wrote. In her defense, she said she could never hurt the sentiment of “her brothers in fauj (army)” because her family members have been in the armed forces. “It saddens me if even unintentionally my words triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji was an illustrious part. As a lieutenant colonel, he was shot in the leg during Indochina war, 1960s My Mamaji was a paratrooper It’s in my blood Richa’s apology tweet mentions that she understands the pain of a family of martyrs and it’s a question emotional for her.

