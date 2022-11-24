Beach town calendar for the week of November 24 – Daily Breeze

SATURDAY November 26

Modern Makers Mart in MB

30 vendors, a kids’ craft station and musician Katie Hargrove will be in the plaza at the Manhattan Village Shopping Center, 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Accepted animals.

Saturday Hike in Palos Verdes

Join the Wandering Jews for Saturday afternoon hikes in Palos Verdes. Most hikes are easy or moderate, 1-2 hours long and start at 2:15 or 5:00 p.m. Some are followed by potluck dinners. Adults, children, seniors and dogs welcome. For more information, email Dan Klerman at [email protected]

Classics at the Old Town Music Hall

Period films, music on a historic Wurlitzer pipe organ and old-fashioned carols can be enjoyed regularly at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St. in El Segundo. Features this weekend include “Vaudeville on Film,” Saturday, November 26 at 2:30 p.m. Find ticket details online at oldtownmusichall.org.

MONDAY November 28

Management of neurological pathologies

A free support group for people with any type of disabling neurological condition, such as head trauma and stroke, is held at the Light Center located at 1650 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Ste 310, Redondo Beach, 4-5 p.m. The event is led by clinical neuropsychologist Roger Light, PhD, ABPP/Cn. Interested parties may contact (310) 374-1221 or email [email protected]

South Bay Camera Club

The South Bay Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. with featured speaker Pete Scifres discussing drone photography. The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in photography. Attend a meeting in person at the meeting room in the Torrance Airport Administration Building, 3301 Airport Dr., or via Zoom. For a link, email Don Stouder at [email protected] or visit sbccphoto.org

IN PROGRESS

MB Police November No Shave

Manhattan Beach Police Chief Johnson has relaxed the department’s grooming standards to raise awareness and start conversations about men’s health. Throughout November, agents will grow facial hair and generate donations to various health organizations. follow on facebook.com/manhattanbhpd.

COMING

“She Kills Monsters” at RUHS

Redondo Union High School presents “She Kills Monsters”, the story of high school student Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. In order to uncover more secrets about her mysterious younger brother, Agnès recruits a dungeon master from the game Dungeons and Dragons to help her understand and grieve. Show times are Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m., Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets available from any cast or crew member, online at ruhsdrama.com, or at the school’s ASB finance office for $8 before 4 p.m. on December 2; then tickets are $10.

Normal aging vs dementia

Attend a talk on “Understanding the Difference Between Normal Aging and Dementia” on Thursday, December 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. David Hart of Always Best Care Senior Services leads the discussion on what to expect as your brain ages overtime. The program is free to the public at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. For more information: redondo.org/library.

Mira Costa Comedy Sportz

Come support Mira Costa High’s Comedy Sportz team at their home game on December 2 at 7 p.m. at the Small Theater on campus at 1401 Artesia Blvd. Tickets are $5 at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the Zack Estrin USC Scholarship Fund. The Drama/Tech program wants to honor Zack’s memory by supporting deserving students and laughing while doing it.

Stroke Recovery Discussion

A talk on “Hope After Stroke: Reclaiming Your Life,” is taking place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Speech-Language Pathologist Tsgoyna Tanzman will speak to caregivers, stroke survivors, and other interested parties with simple, actionable steps to improve well-being. For more information: redondo.org/library.

Coming soon to TOCA

The Torrance Cultural Arts Center, located at 3330 Civic Center Dr., offers various live performances by notable artists. Find a schedule and ticket information at torrancearts.org. Upcoming shows are: “Irish Christmas in America,” Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.; followed by “The Art and Study of Taiko,” Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m.

Charcuterie class at Gelson

Delight your guests by learning how to create a charcuterie display of cheeses, meats and more with a unique class at Gelson’s. Presented by Wisconsin Cheese via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. RSVP for $49.99 by Dec. 4 and pick up a deli kit Dec. 7 or 8, before class. The store’s Manhattan Beach location is at 707 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Visit Gelsons.com/Wisconsin register.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Baleen at the Portofino Hotel Live music every Friday and Saturday night from 8-11 p.m., through October 29 at the Baleen Kitchen at the Portofino Hotel, 260 Portofino Way in Redondo Beach. Details at hotelportofino.com/local-experiences.

The Bull Pen on weekends The Bull Pen, 314 Avenue I, in Redondo Beach, has live musicians on most Friday and Saturday nights. Check the schedule at thebullpenredondo.com.

Comedy and Magic Club – Top comedy performers perform regularly at South Bay’s premier venue, the Comedy and Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Ave. at Hermosa Beach; thecomedyandmagicclub.com.

The Lighthouse The Lighthouse, 30 Pier Ave., in Hermosa Beach, has shows almost every day. Find the full schedule online at thelighthousecafe.net.

New Starboard Attitude Open daily on the Redondo Beach pier, New Starboard Attitude offers live music Friday through Sunday, as well as karaoke on weekdays. The bar’s Facebook page has details of upcoming artists.

Sisters’ Barn The Sisters’ Barn Restaurant, located at 1408 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, features live performers most Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Check sistersbarneatery.com/events-calendar for updates.

Uncorked on Thursdays Artist BJ Arnold appears weekly from 5-7 p.m. at Uncorked Wine Store, 302 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The musical duo Mike and Jeff performs the first Thursday of every month from 5-7 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach store location at 1000 Manhattan Ave. Find updates at uncorkedwineshops.com.

The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to [email protected] Sign up for The Localist, a daily email newsletter with handpicked stories about where you live for Daily Breeze subscribers: myaccount.dailybreeze.com/todb/preference.