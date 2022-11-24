Kajol gets emotional as Bekhudi co-star Kamal Sadanah surprises her. Bollywood





Actor Kajol is ready to reunite with actor Kamal Sadanah after thirty years of their film, Bekhudi. Kajol made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi and Kamal was the actor to play opposite her. Kajol will next be seen in the upcoming Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy who kept Kamals’ casting secret until the two actors met on set. A video of their meeting has surfaced online. Read also : Ajay Devgn and Kajol twins in black at Drishyam 2 screening Kajal had the sweetest surprise when she saw Kamal on the sets of Salaam Venky. In the video, she is filled with mixed emotions. Kajol appeared shocked and moved to see her co-star after so long. An overwhelmed Kajol continued to kiss her instantly. The two couldn’t stop smiling throughout the video. Kajol said, Oh my God. What a shock. Their director also joined them as three of them apparently posed for a photo. Video is winning hearts on the internet. Reacting to this, a user wrote on Reddit it’s so nice he came to surprise her. It’s good to see he’s doing well too. So cute, added another. Speaking of bringing Kajol and Kamal together, earlier Ravathy shared at the Salaam Venky trailer launch, I didn’t tell Kajol about the actor playing Kamal in the movie. There is a very important scene between them. It was a big surprise for her. Filming again with Kajol made me think that I was on the sets of Bekhudi. She always talks non-stop and I had to take my chair and go to the other side (laughs). But it was great fun! I can’t talk much about my role. I’m surprised they put me in the trailer because no one was supposed to know I’m in the movie and what my character is about, Kamal said of working with Kajol again. Reacting to the surprise encounter, Kajol added: For the first five to ten minutes, I didn’t say anything. I continued to scream. It was really nice. We’ve met in between and we know where each other is and everything that’s going on in our lives. But it was nice to work with him again. Salaam Venky will be released on December 9. It also has Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Vishal Jethwa, Aahana Kumra and Rahul Bose. Aamir Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

