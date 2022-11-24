How often do early favorites win Best Picture? – The Hollywood Reporter

Semi-autobiographical by Steven Spielberg The Fabelmans is the early favorite to win the Best Picture Oscar. Or maybe it is Babylon. Or The Banshees of InisherinWhere Everything everywhere all at onceWhere WarehouseWhere Top Gun: Maverick. For now, it depends on which expert you ask.

We’re days away from what some consider to be the true start of Oscar season, when the critics’ groups begin to make their voices heard. And with these lists of nominees will come yet another “first favorite” – perhaps one of the films listed above. But how much should we believe that the first favorite is indeed the favorite?

To answer this question, I’ve noted the winners of eight major groups of reviews going back at least to 1990, giving us 32 years of data to work with. It turns out that these eight – the National Board of Review, the National Society of Film Critics, and critics’ circles in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Kansas City and London – have an uneven record.

Of the top 32 winning films from this period, only 11 were “early favourites”, which I define as the film that won a plurality of these eight accolades: Thesilenceofthelambs, unforgiven, Schindler’s list, american beauty, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, There is no country for old people, The Hurt Locker, The artist, 12 years of slavery, Parasite and nomadland. The count goes up to 13 if we include the ties: Slumdog Millionaire and Wall-E won three each, as did the Forever Bound Moonlight and La La Land.

To complicate matters, the first favorite is often far from unanimous. Only Schindler’s list and The social network swept these eight groups of critics, and the latter still lost against The King’s Speech some months later. In three years – 1996, 2000 and 2017 – the top eight awards have been split between six different films. Yet somehow not one of them won the Oscar, because The English Patient, Gladiator and The shape of water were all excluded from these review groups.

And these aren’t the only films that got 0 for 8 early on, but gained momentum late to win the Oscar: Brave heart, Shakespeare in love, a beautiful spirit, Chicago, Argo and CODA also had to endure eight consecutive misses in the December competitions to emerge triumphant.

Upside down, three films — Mulholland Drive, About Schmidt and United 93 — were all deemed early favorites by this methodology but didn’t even earn a Best Picture nomination, an unfortunate phenomenon that’s less likely to happen now that the Academy has doubled the size of its top category.

There seems to be some correlation between a film’s success among these critical honors and its ultimate fate at the Oscars, albeit scattered. The chart on the left, which looks at the past two decades, shows that while many Best Picture winners have won critical accolades throughout the campaign, there remain a handful of films that manage to carve their own path to the top prize. of the Academy.

These days, we have even more data to point to an early favorite, as the number of December awards has grown significantly since 1990, with review groups forming in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Dallas, among other cities. But at least from this data set, the mid-December favorite has a little more than a 1 in 3 chance of eventually hoisting the final statue, giving the Oscar race plenty of time to deliver some twists. in January, February and March. .

Ben Zauzmer is the author of Oscarmetrics: The math behind Hollywood’s biggest night.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.