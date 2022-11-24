Entertainment
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar brings all kinds of entertainment!
Qatar burst onto the world stage later this month with an estimated five billion people, or more than half of the Earth’s population, expected to tune in to FIFA World Cup games. With the world watching, Qatar is determined to put on a show.
It’s not just 32 of the best football teams on the planet and more than a million football fans who travel to Qatar this month.
Qatar 2022, host organizer, said Qatar will host a wide range of cultural and entertainment options for the whole family during the World Cup.
The national festival will include more than 90 special events that will take place on the sidelines of the tournament. Major events will include match viewing areas, music festivals, cultural exhibitions and street performances, he said.
In the capital, Doha, the Corniche has been pedestrianized since early November, and the 6 km (3.7 mile) stretch of road along the waterfront will have a carnival atmosphere with traveling shows, cultural activities, stalls food and drink and outlets. .
Some of the world’s most famous entertainment stars are also on their way to the Gulf country, which has announced a host of events and activities to offer visitors and residents more than just football.
Dozens of hotel and leisure complexes have been built in the 12 years since Qatar was awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup. New entertainment venues, beaches, resorts, museums and restaurants, it’s all part of the package.
There are no less than three music festivals taking place simultaneously during the World Cup. Fans will be able to enjoy acts such as Black Eyed Peas and Arminvan Buuren.
Enrique Iglesias played at Doha Golf Club on Friday, with the same venue set to host the Black Eyed Peas.
The Arcadia Festival, with three iconic stages, will attract more than 100 international artists and will take place from November 19 to December 19, one day after the World Cup final.
The event features a 50-ton fire-breathing spider and heavy laser reactor stage decor. Daydream Festival, meanwhile, takes over the famed Doha Golf Club which hosts electronic artists including Tiesto, Alesso, ATB and Paul van Dyk.
Qatar’s iconic Museum of Islamic Art reopened to the public last month.Among the flurry of new openings for visitors in 2022 was the3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.
Qatar Airways Group also unveiled its major upcoming events and entertainment plans as the country prepares to host the the biggest football event in the world.
Qatar Airways announced the development of beach clubs, fan zones and theme parks in addition to hosting Qatar Live, Daydream Music Festival, Lusail Boulevard brand activation, Qatar Airways Sky House, Winter Wonderland and the naming ceremony of the cruise ship MSC World Europa.
More than 1.2 million fans are expected to travel to Qatar to watch the World Cup. Nearly 2.9 million tickets were sold.
Apartments, hotel rooms, desert camps, villas, fan villages and even cabins on docked cruise ships have been made available to fans coming to Qatar. Some fans will choose to stay in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Iran, taking shuttle flights to watch the football before returning without having to spend the night in Qatar.
The country has reported an influx of international arrivals which is currently at its highest level in five years, with 151,000 visitors in September alone. Arrivals from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for 44 percent of total international arrivals, led by Saudi Arabia which accounted for nearly 30 percent of the total, according to the Qatar Tourism Authority.
The host country has signed numerous security cooperation agreements with several countries, including Morocco, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and NATO.
While you’re gripped by the excitement of the FIFA World CupQatar2022 TM, there are several indoor and outdoor attractions in the country that provide a fun experience for fans! Whenever we travel, we search for popular or new sites across the city. The country offers everything from family attractions and white horseback rides to gourmet cuisine, live entertainment and casual dining. The country has it all!
