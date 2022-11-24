It’s time for Bollywood stars to act their age





DEPRECATED: (L to R) Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in a promo for Baap By: ASJAD NAZIR HOW OLD ACTORS HOLDING ON TOO LONG HARM HINDI FILMS Seeing once-popular Bollywood actors desperately trying to hold on to their youth is not only tragic, but also destroys the good work they have done and prevents new talent from emerging. When an aged Dev Anand was still acting as a young leader long after his stardom faded, he became a running joke and people forgot about the incredible work of his youth, which included some of the best films ever made. He is not alone as many other Hindi heroes stayed too long and subsequently stifled their earlier work. A great new example of this age-old problem is the upcoming Baap movie. The ridiculous action drama reunites 1980s actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty as heroes. Three of them are now in their 60s and one is in their 60s, but all four posed for a promotional image trying to look young, hip and cool. There is a counter-argument that Baap is the Indian version of The Expendables, which has been turned into a successful franchise. But that Hollywood flick had older icons like Sylvester Stallone, who continued to work hard in the gym, as well as a new generation of marketable action heroes like Jason Statham. Unlike Baap, these films had a big budget for flashy special effects. Anyone with a bit of sense can see baap will be a colossal failure, but the producers were foolish enough to invest in this self-indulgent fantasy. The next generation following the same path are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who are in their 50s. All of them regularly play characters from decades younger and seem less convincing every year. Their once loyal fans are also starting to notice this and that is why the audience watching their films has drastically decreased. While some try to make money before they’re eventually kicked out of the big leagues, others seem to believe they’re Peter Pan and never meant to grow old. In the next movie Pathane, Shah Rukh Khan, 57, will star alongside Deepika Padukone, who is 20 years younger, and will do flying fight scenes. Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar, 55, played a character in his twenties and starred alongside an actress 30 years his junior, and Aamir Khan, 57, played a scene in Lal Singh Chadha as a university student. But it doesn’t have to be that way. When Amitabh Bachchan quickly realized that playing a young frontman was no longer an option in the 1990s, he quickly launched an exciting new phase in his professional life with age-appropriate projects. He was in his 50s when he started redefining himself in films like Mohabbatein and Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham. Over the past 20 years, this transition has paid off as he has done the widest variety of work imaginable by an actor and created a niche for an older Bollywood hero. He did everything from comedy and emotional drama to action. By stepping down, Bachchan allowed a younger generation of actors to thrive, but now those same actors are hanging on longer than they should, despite the growing regularity of their films being box office disasters. They should embrace old age and find strong projects that celebrate it. The ricochet damage has been less young talent in Bollywood than ever before. Today, there isn’t a bankable young leading man in his twenties and the hero of Hindi cinema is suffocated by older actors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/time-for-bollywood-stars-to-act-their-age/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos