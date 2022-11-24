Movie stocks rise – The Hollywood Reporter





Cinema stocks rose on Wednesday after a report that online retailer Amazon plans to spend $1 billion a year on theatrical movie releases. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported Amazon plans to release 12-15 films theatrically, with the push into the local multiplex beginning in 2023. Amazon source tells The Hollywood Reporter that planning is just beginning for the theatrical effort, and the exact number of titles has yet to be finalized. The move follows the e-commerce giant’s acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. MGM is home to franchises on the big screen, including the james bond series, which is part of the studio’s library of 4,000 film titles. Amazon always wanted MGM to keep making movies. Movie stocks jumped on news of Amazon’s push for movies in theaters. Shares of Cinemark rose $1.47, or 12%, to $13.74 late Wednesday afternoon. The world’s largest chain, AMC Theaters, saw its share price rise 40 cents, or just over 5%, to $7.72. And shares of Imax rose $1.04, or 7%, to $15.48, while shares of Cineplex rose 45 cents, or 4.5%, to $10.38. Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob said THR on November 10, the cinema chain was in talks with online players, including Amazon and Apple, to bring their films to its screens. Plans for a new film effort from Amazon recall Amazon Studios’ push nearly a decade ago to enter the film industry under a leadership regime headed at the time by Vice Chairman Roy Price. and head of creative development Ted Hope. But after an early backlash from exhibitors against Netflix and other online video giants making brief releases of their movie titles in theaters before moving to streaming services, major movie chains are stepping up negotiations with streamers. as they embrace cinema windows. Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video have used movie theaters to market their upcoming movie streaming releases, and exhibitors are looking to Netflix to increasingly follow their lead.

