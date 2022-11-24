Vikram Gokhale suffering from multi-organ failure, confirms his wife; Hospital says actor is ‘in critical condition, on a ventilator’





Actor by Vikram Gokhale his family confirmed that he continued to be in critical condition and suffered from multiple organ failure. The actor, 77, is admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Pune Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra and is on a ventilator. After rumors of his death circulated on Wednesday evening, the Gokhale The family told indianexpress.com on Thursday morning that “he is alive, but remains critical.”

Vikram’s wife, Vrishali, shared a handwritten statement providing an update on the actor’s health on Thursday afternoon. She wrote: “Mr. Vikram Gokhale has been critical for the past 24 hours. The doctors are doing their best. He is not responding to treatment as expected. He has multiple organ failure. Now the hospital, in its press release, said the actor remains critical. “A meeting between the family and the doctors of Vikram Gokhale took place this morning at 10am. The actor is alive but critical and on a ventilator. The news of his death is false,” PRO Shirish Yadgikar, head of the hospital, said in a statement. On Thursday morning, Gokhale’s family told indianexpress.com: “He remains in critical condition and on life support and is not yet deceased. Keep praying for him. The hospital also later issued a press release in which they shared that Gokhale was on “life support”, but reports that the actor was “completely comatose and unresponsive are completely untrue”. Cine and Tv Artistes Association shared the press release from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. (Photo: CINTAA/Facebook) According to sources close to his family, the actor is not responding to treatment. “Vikram Gokhale is extremely critical. He struggles with many health complications, he does not respond to treatment. The doctors treating him are doing their best, and until the doctors give the family further instructions, they will be in no condition to make a statement. Please don’t believe the rumours, keep praying,” a source close to the family said. Gokhale has been in hospital for more than a week, his family previously said he was responding to treatment, but he suddenly fell into a coma on Tuesday. They had said: “A few days ago he was fine, he won’t say he was fine because he has multiple health problems. He has been in hospital for a few days and is also recovering, but since yesterday he is in critical condition. We are waiting for the doctors to tell us what to do, hopefully tomorrow they will tell us more, tell us what to do. But he is critical, and that’s all I can say.

