Bollywood goes vogue for fashion’s first lady Anna Wintour; Vogue India Forces of Fashion event.





Mumbai witnessed a grand evening on Wednesday, as Vogue India held its Forces Of Fashion event celebrating 15 years of service to Indian fashion on November 23, 2022. The esteemed event was attended by the editor of Vogues, Anna Wintour. Anna Wintour Anna Wintour at the event / Image source: ndtv.com Wednesday was a night where Bollywood stars brought their A-game for the Vogue Indias Fashion event. The gala affair was graced by many Bollywood celebrities and also well-known personalities viz. Manish Malhotra and Sabysachi. of the Indian fashion industry. However, everyone had their eyes on Fashion icon Anna Wintour whose presence highlighted the event, thus making her the Belle-du-Bal. It was indeed a stunning evening where the Bollywood stars showed up in their best attire fashion ensembles. The style code ranged from Glam to Chic all the way. We were particularly blown away by the men as they ditched their usual red carpet outfits and appeared in classier looks. Fashion divas, Manushi Chillar, Masaba Gupta and Mira Rajput added a desi touch to their chic outfits and seemed to have clearly gotten the memo. Here are some of our best fashion looks from the event. Read on to find out more! Manushi Chillar Image source: ndtv.com The former Miss World looked majestic in her all-black ensemble by Arpita Mehta. Manushi opted for a chic black chiffon saree paired with a sleeveless plunging neck blouse. She highlighted her outfit with an elegant Sabyasachi belt and saw through opera gloves. She also accessorized her look with a trendy ring, a YSL micro handbag .Samrat Prithviraj actress completed her look with subtle glam makeup and a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. Masaba Gupta Image source: ndtv.com The forward-thinking fashion designer decided to kill the event in her own fashion brand. Masaba Gupta wore his bespoke 6 meter RaniCore Saree. The raging rani pink saree is inspired by the color of the season – neon pink/Rani. She donned the vibrant look with a gold bracelet, gold hoop studs, a gold bracelet, a sleek chain and a matching pink Christian Louboutin pointed heels. She finished her ultra glam look with a middle parted bun hairstyle, bright neon pink lipstick and bold makeup. Mira Rajput Kapoor Image source: ndtv.com Apart from being a beloved Bollywood bride, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also known for her jaw-dropping fashion choices. This time too, Mira Rajput Kapoor appeared elegant and alluring in her Peachoo brand saree. She paired her embellished chiffon saree with an intricately embroidered velvet blouse. she styled her look with a sleek bracelet, matching rings, striking silver earrings and a pair of high heels and a black mini clutch. well-defined makeup and open braids added an extra boost to her regal look. Ayushmann Khurrana Image source: ndtv.com Bollywood’s most versatile actor – Ayushmann Khurrana managed to show off his versatility once again as he attended the Vogue Indias Forces Of Fashion event looking ever jazzier in his white suit from the GuccixAdidas collection. The white ensemble includes a double-breasted blazer with a pale blue notched lapel button-down shirt, a navy tie paired with matching white flared pants. Ayushmann completed her look by donning sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. Vijay Verma Image source: ndtv.com Vijay Varma made a stunning entrance that night. The Darlings cast looked effortlessly chic in her head-to-toe black outfit. Her outfit consisted of a blazer with a dramatic long train that descended from her back, a classic button-down shirt paired with wrap pants that had a silhouette similar to the dhoti. Vijay styled her look with a messy hairstyle, tinted shades and a pair of chunky lace-up combat boots. Aditi Rao Hydari Image source: ndtv.com Aditi Rao appeared all pink and pretty! She opted for a combination with a traditional swivel. Aditi wore a radiant rose rani embroidered brocade outfit with a deep V-neck, 3/4 sleeves and flared pants. She further accessorized her look with jewelry and a pair of strappy heels. The Padmavat actress looked enchanting with minimal makeup and her wavy open tresses. How to reviewvogueIndia’s first-ever Forces of Fashion livestream Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar Image source: ndtv.com Farhan Akhtar’s wife, Shibani Dandekar really came out a winner on our fashion charts! Shibani opted for a spectacular set of Vetements. The white midi dress featured black miniature prints of the Vetements logo. The outfit featured a dramatic collar and a flowing silhouette. Shibani Dandekar accessorized her outfit with a black handbag and a pair of fashionable black high boots. Her high bun hairstyle with nude-palette makeup complimented her High-Fashion look. READ MORE:Taylor Swifts The Eras Tour public sale tickets canceled by Ticketmaster, ticket issues could boost voter turnout

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asianatimes.com/bollywood-goes-voguish-for-fashions-first-lady-anna-wintour-vogue-india-forces-of-fashion-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos