Entertainment
Humble Bollywood Celebrity Cars
We often relate Bollywood celebrities with their lavish and luxurious lifestyle. On our website, we have featured luxury cars owned by Bollywood actors and actresses in the past. Not everyone is inclined towards expensive cars. As in all cases, there are exceptions here too and here we have a list of Bollywood celebrities who own humble cars.
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading actresses in the industry. Recently, she was spotted in a lowly Maruti Alto 800 sedan. The actress has been spotted several times with the Alto 800 and it seems she prefers it more than any other car. Prior to the Alto 800, Sara used an older generation Honda CR-V. Compared to the CR-V, the Alto 800 is much more humble and inexpensive. Sara Ali Khan also has cars like the Jeep Compass in her garage.
Also Read: Ford Endeavor Wrapped in Matte Military Green Is an Understated Threat
Disha Patani
Disha Patani has a few humble cars in her garage. Looks like the actress is leaning towards sedans. She has a Chevrolet Cruze and an older generation Honda Civic in her garage. Chevrolet left the Indian market and Honda no longer sells Civics in India. She used these two sedans to travel a lot in the past. Disha now has cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series that she uses to get around.
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora is a Bollywood actress who needs no introduction. She has several luxury cars in her garage, including a Range Rover Vogue. Among these luxury cars, the actress also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta. The actress has been spotted several times driving the high-end minivan. The actress owns the 2.7-liter gasoline-powered automatic variant.
Sonakshi Sinha
While the actress hasn’t appeared on screen for a very long time, she has been spotted at several public events. She is often seen driving an older generation Hyundai Creta SUV.
Nana Patekar
Renowned actor Nana Patekar is a very humble person and tries to stay off camera during social events. Apart from regular cars, the actor also owns a Mahindra CJ4A. The CJ4A is quite versatile and had an extended wheelbase. It shared the engine with CJ3B which is a 2.2 liter petrol engine generating 72 hp and 154 Nm. It was mated to a 3-speed transmission with 4×4.
John Abraham
John Abraham is an actor who loves cars and bikes. He has several exotic cars in his garage including a Nissan GT-R. He also owned a Maruti Gypsy which he later donated to a non-profit organization. Apart from that, the actor also owns a modified Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck.
Gul Panag
Gul Panag enjoys exploring the outdoors and is also known as a car enthusiast. On most of her road trips, she opts for her heavily modified Mahindra Scorpio Getaway pickup truck. It gets several additions like a rooftop tent, chemical toilet, electric winch, custom bumpers, auxiliary lights, and more.
Amir Khan
Aamir Khan, known as the film industry’s perfectionist, recently announced he was taking a break. He owns several expensive and exotic cars. Along with them, he also owns cars like Mahindra XUV500 and a Toyota Fortuner.
Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff is a huge BMW fan. He even owns an M5. Besides these luxury cars, the actor has a first-generation Innova and Fortuner in his garage. It is often seen in its first generation Innova as it offers a comfortable ride and is extremely reliable.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez bought the all-new Jeep Compass last year. The actress bought the SUV in a bright red hue. The actress also gifted her makeup artist a Jeep Compass after purchasing the SUV.
Dino Morea
Dino Morea likes to ride a bicycle and he owns a few motorbikes. However, when the actor needs a car, he uses his older generation Ford Endeavour. He also owns a Range Rover.
Shraddha Kapoor
Another top actress in the industry was recently spotted in a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It was the first version equipped with a 1.3 liter diesel engine. other than Brezza Shraddha has cars like Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and a BMW 7 Series sedan in his garage.
Kim Sharma
Kim Sharma, who is a popular model turned actor in Bollywood, is seen with a Tata Nano. It is probably the cheapest car on the list as no other Bollywood celebrity has this small city car.
Also read: Oppo will launch an electric vehicle in India by 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywoods-humble-cars-sara-ali-khans-maruti-alto-kim-sharmas-tata-nano/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Humble Bollywood Celebrity Cars
- Iga Swiatek Responds to Allegations of Sexual Abuse Against Polish Tennischef
- air india: Tata takes Air India on the fashion runway as new grooming guidelines require hair gel for male crew, basic for women
- Donald Trump has no friends in Mar-a-Lago, says local billionaire
- Google Analytics 4 Shopify Help Center
- Plan B ready if the president creates obstacles during the nomination to the COAS:
- Vikram Gokhale’s family refute the news of the death. The actor is still in critical condition and on life support
- How organizations can optimize IT innovation
- Russia launched 70 missiles into Ukraine in a large-scale attack
- Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises – Reuters
- Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it’s time to generate revenue from electricity rather than get it for free
- Costuming The Hours at the Met: Vintage Wallpaper and 90s Calvin Klein