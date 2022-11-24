Humble Bollywood Celebrity Cars

We often relate Bollywood celebrities with their lavish and luxurious lifestyle. On our website, we have featured luxury cars owned by Bollywood actors and actresses in the past. Not everyone is inclined towards expensive cars. As in all cases, there are exceptions here too and here we have a list of Bollywood celebrities who own humble cars.

Sarah Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading actresses in the industry. Recently, she was spotted in a lowly Maruti Alto 800 sedan. The actress has been spotted several times with the Alto 800 and it seems she prefers it more than any other car. Prior to the Alto 800, Sara used an older generation Honda CR-V. Compared to the CR-V, the Alto 800 is much more humble and inexpensive. Sara Ali Khan also has cars like the Jeep Compass in her garage.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has a few humble cars in her garage. Looks like the actress is leaning towards sedans. She has a Chevrolet Cruze and an older generation Honda Civic in her garage. Chevrolet left the Indian market and Honda no longer sells Civics in India. She used these two sedans to travel a lot in the past. Disha now has cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series that she uses to get around.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood actress who needs no introduction. She has several luxury cars in her garage, including a Range Rover Vogue. Among these luxury cars, the actress also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta. The actress has been spotted several times driving the high-end minivan. The actress owns the 2.7-liter gasoline-powered automatic variant.

Sonakshi Sinha

While the actress hasn’t appeared on screen for a very long time, she has been spotted at several public events. She is often seen driving an older generation Hyundai Creta SUV.

Nana Patekar

Renowned actor Nana Patekar is a very humble person and tries to stay off camera during social events. Apart from regular cars, the actor also owns a Mahindra CJ4A. The CJ4A is quite versatile and had an extended wheelbase. It shared the engine with CJ3B which is a 2.2 liter petrol engine generating 72 hp and 154 Nm. It was mated to a 3-speed transmission with 4×4.

John Abraham

John Abraham is an actor who loves cars and bikes. He has several exotic cars in his garage including a Nissan GT-R. He also owned a Maruti Gypsy which he later donated to a non-profit organization. Apart from that, the actor also owns a modified Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck.

Gul Panag

Gul Panag enjoys exploring the outdoors and is also known as a car enthusiast. On most of her road trips, she opts for her heavily modified Mahindra Scorpio Getaway pickup truck. It gets several additions like a rooftop tent, chemical toilet, electric winch, custom bumpers, auxiliary lights, and more.

Amir Khan

Aamir Khan, known as the film industry’s perfectionist, recently announced he was taking a break. He owns several expensive and exotic cars. Along with them, he also owns cars like Mahindra XUV500 and a Toyota Fortuner.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is a huge BMW fan. He even owns an M5. Besides these luxury cars, the actor has a first-generation Innova and Fortuner in his garage. It is often seen in its first generation Innova as it offers a comfortable ride and is extremely reliable.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez bought the all-new Jeep Compass last year. The actress bought the SUV in a bright red hue. The actress also gifted her makeup artist a Jeep Compass after purchasing the SUV.

Dino Morea

Dino Morea likes to ride a bicycle and he owns a few motorbikes. However, when the actor needs a car, he uses his older generation Ford Endeavour. He also owns a Range Rover.

Shraddha Kapoor

Another top actress in the industry was recently spotted in a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It was the first version equipped with a 1.3 liter diesel engine. other than Brezza Shraddha has cars like Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and a BMW 7 Series sedan in his garage.

Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma, who is a popular model turned actor in Bollywood, is seen with a Tata Nano. It is probably the cheapest car on the list as no other Bollywood celebrity has this small city car.

