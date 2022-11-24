Famous actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard spoke to Insider about her appearance in several Marvel projects.

Marvel actor Janeshia Adams-Ginyard makes her sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” though many fans may not recognize her.

Adams-Ginyard first joined the MCU in the first “Black Panther” film, in which she played both her own character, an originally unnamed member of Dora Milaje, and worked as a stuntman for the actor Okoye Danai Gurira.

From there, the 38-year-old continued his journey into stunt work and acting. She worked as a double for Okoye in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, and made an appearance in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, in which her character was finally given a name: Nomble. .

In a recent interview with Insider, Adams-Ginyard opened up about her Marvel journey, attending the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in body paint and honoring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

Insider: You worked with Chadwick Boseman on the first “Black Panther.” What was your reaction when you learned of his death?

Adams-Ginyard: I was actually crossing the country to visit my best friend when I heard the news. Our crews were kind of intertwined, so I got to hang out with Chadwick a few times when we weren’t even filming. So the team was making sure I got to my destination before they broke the news and before I heard about it on TV. When I set foot in that hotel room and got that phone call, I literally screamed at the top of my lungs. I just couldn’t believe it.

I had this moment of “I can’t even breathe right now. What are you telling me?” And then you find out there was a disease and you’re like, “Wait, we just made this movie for five, six months, long, crazy hours, and he did all of this in his condition?” It was a lot to take in. That’s why it’s going to be celebrated because nobody does that.

Insider: When you were called back for the sequel, what was the vibe on set like?

Every time I was on set, I always had my own private moment of silence and my own prayer because I was like, ‘I’m here because of Chadwick, because of what he poured into this first and the success he had.”

Those who were lucky enough to work with Chad and be alongside him on set, you could see us in our thoughts. Sometimes tears flowed. I shed a few tears. We missed him so much.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard behind the scenes of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Insider: You were the stuntman for Danai Gurira’s character, Okoye, in three Marvel movies. But you also embody your own character within the team of elite warriors, the Dora Milaje. What was it like switching between the two roles?

This was the first time I had a character identified by their face tattoo on the right side of their face. And then I’m like “Oh yeah, you’re also gonna be the [stunt double for Okoye].” You’re like, “Okay Marvel, double duty, let’s go.”

It wasn’t much different, because Okoye and my character Dora Milaje were using the same weapon. So it was very easy to make the transition and we are in the same team. The only difference was really making sure the costume and wardrobe department knew I was going to go gold because Okoye has gold accents and the rest of the Dora Milaje was all in silver.

Insider: You also participated in two Marvel Disney+ series; “WandaVision,” as a stuntman for Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” playing your Dora Milaje character, Nomble. How did the sets differ?

On “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Anthony Mackie jokes all the time. He’s having fun with Sebastian, and you can’t help but laugh. He makes the whole cast and crew laugh. And so this energy and this atmosphere was totally different from that of the “WandaVision” set. I feel like it was a bit more like, “Hey, so that’s what we have to do today.” Teyonah was just awesome. She’s like, “Honey, I know you got this.” The vibes are a bit different because on “WandaVision” I didn’t really know what to expect because it was such a different type of set.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard as Nomble in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

Insider: Your Dora Milaje character got a name in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Have you been told about the meaning behind this?

I actually have no idea how they chose him, but that just goes to show you the care and extensive research that Marvel puts into all of their characters. I didn’t even know, which is the crazy part. So “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” was coming out on Fridays, but I think there was an early release on Thursday because I was getting screenshots from fans and I was like, “What are you talking about?”

Insider: So you discovered it thanks to the fans?

Yes, I found out because someone captured the credits at the end of episode four. And I said, “Oh, I have a name!” Next thing you know, I have my name and picture, and the fans already had a Marvel Nomble Wiki fan page that told me what tribe I was from. And I’m like, “Okay, thank you.”

Insider: Your PR mentioned that you also broke your hand while practicing for “Wakanda Forever.”

I broke my left hand two months after shooting this movie while training. And to this day, the person who participated in it has no idea. I told my agent, I told my best friend, and there were three other people. We were five to know it. My king, Chadwick, has been through a lot more pain than that and shot an entire movie. We can get through this broken hand. That was literally my motivation behind it. And let me tell you, every day I went to sleep crying. It was the worst pain I have ever endured in my life.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard at the world premiere of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Insider: You attended the world premiere with this beautiful body painted design and a Chadwick Boseman mural on your back. What was the inspiration behind it?

I wanted to outdo myself from the first premiere of “Black Panther,” where I killed him, and honor Chad at the same time. I’m like, “You have to channel and do what the ancestors do. How do they celebrate people? How do they pay homage?” And when you do your research, ancestors use body paint to celebrate many different events and occasions. And I said, “That’s what we’re going to do.”

[Artist] Jody Steele painted me before but this was the first time she did full body paint on me. And he’s the only person I thought of when I decided I wanted to do full body painting. I didn’t even know what the theme of the premiere was. We didn’t even get an invite less than a week before the premiere. [The theme] said party dress and I think we were in perfect alignment with our plan. It was supposed to work like that.

Insider: What was the reaction that night?

No one knew about Chadwick at the back. So we made this reveal, and I think people were shocked because they just didn’t know it was paint. They thought it was a skin type combination. And then, bam, they go, “That’s Chadwick in the back. Okay, that’s not a skin type costume, that’s his body.”

I think everyone was already speechless that I came up with body paint. But then to know the story behind it, and to know that Chad was put on his back and it was done and performed months in advance with love and care, people loved it. I had people taking pictures from the front and the back. They say, “Can we take a picture of you? Alright, now turn around.

