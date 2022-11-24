Why Jews Thrived in Hollywood and What They Sacrificed for It | IJN

NOTEW YORK On Saturday Night Live earlier this month, Dave Chappelle really wanted his audience to know that there are a lot of Jews in Hollywood.

I went to Hollywood, that’s exactly what I saw, he said during his extensively dissected monologue. That’s a lot of Jews. As many.

The Chappelles SNL episode drew 4.8 million viewers when it aired on NBC (eclipsing Jewish comedian Amy Schumers’ stint the previous week), and her monologue garnered more than 8.1 million views on YouTube to November 16.

The ADL denounced Chappelles’ act, calling it anti-Semitic. Other Jewish figures followed suit.

I was very disturbed to see him speak to millions of people about a lot of anti-Semitic tropes, said Pamela Nadell, a professor at American University who researches anti-Semitism.

Chappelle wasn’t exactly breaking new ground by insinuating that Jews run Hollywood.

The accusation has been part of show business since its beginnings when, literally, Jews ruled Hollywood. Or the studios, anyway.

Almost every major movie studio was founded in the early 20th century by a group of first-generation secular Jews who immigrated to the United States from Eastern Europe.

Carl Laemmle (Universal), Adolph Zukor (Paramount), William Fox (Fox), Louis B. Mayer (MGM) and Benjamin Warner (Warner) were all Jewish pioneers of the big screen, laying the foundations for the size and industry-wide to follow.

The industry diversified considerably in the century that followed, with studios largely being swallowed up by corporate giants. While individual Jews may be overrepresented in an industry that has long welcomed and rewarded them, the rhetorical danger, Nadell said, comes from confusing a large Jewish presence in an industry with ownership and control of that industry.

Jews remain active in Hollywood in a variety of roles, but it would be impossible to say that they run Hollywood, that they own Hollywood, she said.

Whenever Jews get into any position where they could have influence over people who are not Jewish, then all of a sudden it’s seen as some kind of conspiracy.

BBecause so many Jews controlled Hollywood in its early years, Joseph Breen, who for decades ran the industry’s production code office and tried to make movies acceptable to Catholic morality groups, blamed Jews for bringing sex, violence and moral depravity into the world. movies.

But their rise to the top of the still-young film industry wasn’t because they were part of a secret cabal; this is because, historians say, Hollywood offered a low barrier to entry for enterprising businessmen and lacked the anti-Semitic safeguards of more established industries.

There were no social barriers in a business as new and unsavory as movies were in the early years of [the 20th] century, historian Neal Gabler writes in his 1988 book, An Empire of Their Own: How Jews Invented Hollywood.

Gabler notes that the film industry evolved from other professions like vaudeville and the garment industry, where Jews had already found a foothold. Films lacked the hurdles imposed by nobler professions and more entrenched businesses to keep Jews and other undesirables out.

As such, Jews (especially recent immigrants) were able to thrive in show business in a way that they could not in most other industries.

Once inside, family ties or the general phenomenon of affinity groups often led them to raise other Jews in the industry: for example, prolific Jewish producer David O. Selznick, whose credits include Gone with the Wind, Rebecca, and a huge string of other hits in the 1930s and 1940s, spent many years at MGM, run by her stepfather, Louis B. Mayer.

Areas like the film, garment and publishing industries were attractive to Jews, Nadell said, because there were so many other sectors of the economy where they were excluded.

Bbut there was a compromise. Prominent Hollywood Jews had to extinguish their Jewishness.

Aspiring to assimilate into American society, the Jews who ran these studios were assailed from all sides by anti-Semitic invectives first from Christian groups like the Legion of Decency, then from anti-Communist groups, which both accused the Jews of Hollywood of conspiring to undermine American society of loose morals.

As such, Jewish studio heads have largely refrained from making films with Jewish themes, or stifling anti-Semitic content even in their own films, or exerting their influence in an overtly Jewish way, even though many of Hollywood’s Golden Age most acclaimed writers and directors (Herman Mankiewicz, Ernst Lubitsch, George Cukor, Billy Wilder) were also Jewish.

Gentlemans Agreement, the landmark 1947 film about anti-Semitism, had no Jewish producers, directors, or major stars (although some of its credited writers were Jewish).

Hollywood Jews also strove to avoid offending Hitler during the Nazi era, continuing to do business with Germany and largely avoiding portraying the Nazis as villains in the pre-Nazi years. war.

With the demise of the studio system in the 1960s, Jewish creatives ranging from Mel Brooks to Steven Spielberg to Natalie Portman no longer had to hide their identity from the public, but instead made it an essential part of their personality. public.

Last week, in a New York Times interview, Spielberg acknowledged that Hollywood was a welcoming place for Jews when he arrived as a young filmmaker.

Being Jewish in America is not the same as being Jewish in Hollywood, he said while promoting The Fabelmans, a loose account of his own Jewish upbringing.

Being a Jew in Hollywood is like wanting to be part of the popular circle and being immediately accepted as I was in that circle, by a lot of diversity but also by a lot of people who are actually Jewish.

SThis ethnic affinity has often been considered conspiratorial. Hollywood is Jewish-run and Jewish-owned, Marlon Brando said in a 1996 interview with Larry King, further claiming that Jewish studio executives prevented anti-Semitic stereotypes from being portrayed on screen while allowing stereotypes of all the other minority groups because that’s where you circle the wagons around.

Despite this outburst, which provoked an intense backlash from Jewish groups, Brando was known to have close relations with Jews and demonstrated a strong understanding of Jewish culture throughout his life, and apparently spoke Yiddish. .

This general air of suspicion around Jews in show business has continued to the present day, as evidenced by comments from Chappelle and Kanye Wests.

In the tweets that precipitated the collapse of his businesses, West singled out Jewish producers and managers in the entertainment industry with whom he had affiliations, echoing how proponents of anti-Semitism regarding Jewish control tend to focus on Jews in leadership positions outside the public eye. .

Ignoring the many industry leaders who are not Jewish, these anti-Semites tend to focus on successful Hollywood executives and lawyers who are Jewish, including Jeremy Zimmer, Ari Emanuel, Allen Grubman and Harvey Weinstein, whose the decades of sexual abuse, burned-out earthly targeting of his accusers and eventual downfall are the subject of the new film She Said.

Like Brando, Chappelle suggested that there is a double standard in talking about ethnic groups, with jokes about Jews being considered taboo in a way that jokes about black people and other groups are not. not: if they are black, then it is a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a crowd. If they are Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never talk about it.

As Jews inside and outside the industry fight such perceptions, they also push for greater visibility.

The unveiling of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last year almost entirely omitted Jews from Hollywood’s founding narrative, prompting backlash from Jews in the industry and ultimately the guarantee of a new permanent Jewish-focused exhibition space.

There was another way Chappelle’s episode recalled Hollywood’s age-old dynamic of not stifling anti-Semitism: Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels, who presumably cleared the on-air monologue , is Jewish.

