Entertainment
9 TV series shamelessly copied from Bollywood movies
Whether it’s the lack of a unique substance or the urge to effectively gain success by getting directions from a blockbuster movie; TV shows have always been influenced by Bollywood movies. There are many TV shows, which owe their plots to popular Bollywood movies.
We have a ton of Bollywood inspired TV shows and there are several similar scenes in each show. The producers and directors of the shows routinely drag out a similar storyline over and over because of this, these shows have earned their place. Top-notch TV shows were made that were “significantly driven” by hit Bollywood movies.
Making movies is a risk, just like making TV shows. No one can say whether the crowd will like it or not. They can recognize today what they rejected 20 years ago, or they can reject it anyway. It’s all about the audience, and making a show or a movie is about them too.
Here are some TV series inspired by Bollywood movies:
1. Naagin (Serial-2015) by Nagina (Movie-1986)
TV show Naagin has Mouni Roy as the leader who is considerably influenced by Nagina of Sridevi. The 1986 hit film was delivered and coordinated by Harmesh Malhotra. This movie was a hit as it was the first time a Bollywood movie had a spin-off called Nigahen: Nagina, Part 2.
The show, anyway, is an Indian TV show delivered by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It also has Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani alongside the very talented Sudha Chandran.
2. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Serial-2016) by Pardes (Film-1997)
Ekta Kapoor TV show under the production of Balaji Telefilms, the show, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’s The cast includes stars Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami and Vineet Raina.
The first film starred King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan alongside Amrish Puri, Alok Nath. And then newcomers Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri.
3. Jana Na Dil Se Door (Series-2016) by Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (Film-1999)
The show revolved around a frantically smitten couple who couldn’t be together. The reason why the father wanted his daughter to marry a decent, well-established person with a reputable social status. Here too, like Ajay Devgn in Hum Dil From Chuke SanamShashank Vyas played the spouse, who helped his significant other adjust to his grief.
4. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (Series-2017) by Woh Kaun Thi (Film-1964)
The show was thrilling and it helped us remember the era of the hit movie Woh Kaun Thi which had Manoj Kumar and Sadhna in the lead roles. Like the movie, the main plot of the TV show was also comparative, the main actor lost his beau and he continued to date her after her death. Just like Sadhna continued dating Manoj Kumar in Bollywood movie.
5. Badho Bahu (Series-2016) by Dum Laga Ke Haisha (Movie-2015)
Not only the story, even the poster of it was copied by the Hindi film, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. It features the lead actor (Prince Narula) carrying his overweight wife (Rytasha Rathore) on his shoulders, just like in the Bollywood film. Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The plot revolves around a tall lady who wants her significant other to look at her beyond her physical appearance.
6. Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai (2007) from Vivah (2006)
This 2007 show depended entirely on Sooraj Barjatya Vivah, a film entirely centered on the altruism and estimates of an Indian marriage. The film had Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in their star cast. The show was completely a copy of that movie. The show was so comparable that they did not change the character Babuji as Alok Nath played the character in the movie just like in the TV show.
seven. Do Hanson – Ka Joda (2010) by Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
Anushka Sharma surprised Bollywood with her adorable and bubbly presentation in her debut film. The film also had the king of Bollywood in mind, Shah Rukh Khan. This show Do Hanson Ka Joda was motivated by this film and aired on January 18, 2010. The show was delivered by Kaushik Ghatak and aired on NDTV Imagine channel for a very long time.
8. Peshwa Bajirao (2017) by Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Bollywood hit movie Bajirao Mastani, coordinated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali propelled a show completely under Bajirao’s reign. The TV show shows us his journey to becoming the Peshwa of the Maratha Empire and his lover Mastani.
The movie was a blockbuster hit and got one of the highest-grossing movies at the box office. The show, again, is presented by Sunjoy Wadhwa’s Sphere Origins and innovatively created by Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s Invictus Mediaworks organization.
9. I love you Zindagi from Jab We Met
This TV series is inspired by the hit movie Jab we met where Pavitra Puni had the audacity to copy Kareena Kapoor’s iconic character. Although the series has gained attention due to its chemistry with the male protagonist, Sidharth Shukla, the series cannot be compared to the film.
