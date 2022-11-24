Actor Deyemi Okanlawon recounts his ordeal with Lagos thugs





Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has shared his unfortunate experience with a wandering road user on Thursday morning. Okanlawon took to Twitter to reveal how he escaped being beaten by thugs after a driver, who brushed his car, raised a false alarm against him. In his account of the events, the Blood Sisters actor said said driver called his assistant a thief after the latter tried to settle the matter out of court. The false alarm then attracted some local boys who started hitting his assistant. Never been so livid! A guy scratches my car and my assistant went with him so we can sort it out later, he tweeted Guy drives the other way, gets out of his car and then starts yelling THIEF! Before I could figure out what was going on in the area, the boys got together and started beating my assistant! Of course the local boys, after one of them slapped the stupidity of laying hands on my guy, turned on him once I arrived. I now had to choose between recovery and de-escalation of the situation! He was really going to let the local boys hurt my assistant! Part of me actually wishes he had tried to fight instead of plead. I just know someone would have bled! Okanlawon added that he was still shaken from the experience as he came close to physically harming another human being. Omo, we were raised to value peace but have the training to really cause damage. Still shaken by how I nearly physically hurt another human being this morning! God o me my career is just beginning to make sense, please deliver me from harm!” he prayed.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior express written permission of PUNCH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/actor-deyemi-okanlawon-recounts-ordeal-with-lagos-thugs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

