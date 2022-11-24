Kantara: Old Rishab Shetty Interview Goes Viral; actor’s take on Rashmika Mandanna shocks fans

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty is now a household name after Kantara. The actor’s film captured the hearts of Indians all over the world. Now an old Rishab Shetty interview is going viral. He was chatting with Gulte.com who asked him about his favorite actress from Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In fact, he was asked who he would like to perform or work with in his next project. He is quoted as saying that he decides on the actors after he completes the script. Rishab Shetty said he prefers newcomers as they have no existing baggage. He said he was not a fan of Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna but admired Sai Pallavi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also Read – Rishab Shetty-Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone-Vicky Kaushal and more: THESE stars refused to work together

Now fans are wondering why Rishab Shetty said such a thing about Rashmika Mandanna. The Mission Majnu actress is one of the most successful stars in Karnataka in recent times. She debuted with Kirik Party where she played Rakshit Shetty’s love interest. The two also got engaged after a brief courtship, but their love died out soon after. Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty have broken up. It is a known fact that Rishab Shetty and Rakshit are good friends. Also Read – Samantha Ruth Prabhu BEAT Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and More to Become Most Popular Female Star [VIEW FULL LIST]

Well, another clip is also going viral. This is Rashmika Mandanna’s video interview with Kamya Jani from Curly Tales. She can be seen saying that being an actress was never her goal. Rashmika Mandanna says she entered the industry through providence. Also Read – Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Other South Indian Actresses Give Off Boss Lady Vibes in Stunning Pant Suits

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s music video

The production house she is talking about is Paramvah Studios. It is founded by Rakshit Shetty. Fans can be seen trolling Rashmika Mandanna as being ungrateful to the Kannada industry which gave her a break when she was not interested in a film career.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



