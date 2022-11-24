Entertainment
Kantara: Old Rishab Shetty Interview Goes Viral; actor’s take on Rashmika Mandanna shocks fans
Kannada actor Rishab Shetty is now a household name after Kantara. The actor’s film captured the hearts of Indians all over the world. Now an old Rishab Shetty interview is going viral. He was chatting with Gulte.com who asked him about his favorite actress from Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi, Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In fact, he was asked who he would like to perform or work with in his next project. He is quoted as saying that he decides on the actors after he completes the script. Rishab Shetty said he prefers newcomers as they have no existing baggage. He said he was not a fan of Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna but admired Sai Pallavi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Now fans are wondering why Rishab Shetty said such a thing about Rashmika Mandanna. The Mission Majnu actress is one of the most successful stars in Karnataka in recent times. She debuted with Kirik Party where she played Rakshit Shetty’s love interest. The two also got engaged after a brief courtship, but their love died out soon after. Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty have broken up. It is a known fact that Rishab Shetty and Rakshit are good friends.
Well, another clip is also going viral. This is Rashmika Mandanna’s video interview with Kamya Jani from Curly Tales. She can be seen saying that being an actress was never her goal. Rashmika Mandanna says she entered the industry through providence.
Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s music video
The production house she is talking about is Paramvah Studios. It is founded by Rakshit Shetty. Fans can be seen trolling Rashmika Mandanna as being ungrateful to the Kannada industry which gave her a break when she was not interested in a film career.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.
Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/kantara-old-interview-of-rishab-shetty-goes-viral-actors-take-on-rashmika-mandanna-shocks-fans-south-entertainment-news-2254495/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kantara: Old Rishab Shetty Interview Goes Viral; actor’s take on Rashmika Mandanna shocks fans
- Why Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci
- Google’s 2022 Black Friday deals: Android, Chromebooks and more
- Will Pence testify against Trump? Hear what Haberman thinks
- E. Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Donald Trump for defamation, assault and battery
- Lucas: Rapid Responses from Portland – University of North Carolina Athletics
- US clashes with Iran over protests, Ukraine and nuclear enrichment
- Potential Motors, Chinova Bioworks and Introhive Celebrated at New Brunswick Innovation Awards Ceremony
- These Amazing Spyder Jackets At Woot Are Up To 80% Off Right Now
- Actor Deyemi Okanlawon recounts his ordeal with Lagos thugs
- Boris Johnson almost served in the Liz Trusss Cabinet as Foreign Secretary
- 9 TV series shamelessly copied from Bollywood movies