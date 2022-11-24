There were reports last night that Indian actor Vikram Gokhale who is known for his works in Hindi and Marathi cinema was set to be a critic and soon rumors of his passing started to surface. However, today his wife and daughter spoke to the media to clear up the rumours. While the Gokhale family claimed that Vikram Gokhale has been admitted and is in critical condition, they revealed that he was put on life support but did not die.

His wife Vrushali Gokhale spoke to The Times of India saying: He fell into a coma yesterday afternoon and after that he was unresponsive to touch. He is on a ventilator. The doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he is getting better, weaker or still unresponsive. Further, his family also confirmed the news and explained his condition to Indian Express.com adding, He was fine a few days ago, will not say he was fine as he has multiple health issues. He has been in hospital for a few days and is also recovering, but since yesterday he is in critical condition. We are waiting for the doctors to tell us what to do, hopefully tomorrow they will tell us more and tell us what to do. But he is critical, and that’s all I can say.

Vrushali Gokhale also revealed that the actor was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on November 5. He has since been hospitalized. Although he suffered from heart and kidney problems, his wife mentioned that the actors’ condition worsened after multiple organ failure.

