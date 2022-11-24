Hollywood Producers and Creators Among Philippine Blockchain Week Keynote Speakers





Philippine Blockchain Week has announced its roster of world-renowned speakers who will take the stage from November 28 to December 4, 2022. The inaugural event will feature the biggest names in blockchain technology, crypto and Web3 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City, Philippines. Donald Lim, main organizer of Philippine Blockchain Week, announced that the list of more than 100 speakers includes Bitcoin pioneer Charlie Shrem, E! Entertainment co-founder Larry Namer and IP3 co-founder and Batfilm Productions producer David Uslan. Other speakers at the week-long event include: Sergej Kunz co-founder of 1 inch

Ian Utile co-producer of NFT.NYC, CEO of ATTN.liv

Justin Sun founder of Tron DAO

Erik LaPaglia co-founder of Miami NFT Week

Chris Snook co-host of The Web3 Show

Zeneca founder of ZenAcademy

Jason Brink Blockchain President at Gala Games

Sandra H. co-founder of Metapolis

Anthony Francisco creative director of Dolphin Entertainment

Aalia Lanius President of Unsugarcoated Media

Lito Villanueva president of Fintech Alliance.ph and EVP Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

Ida Tiongson President of Pru Life UK and Director of Fintech Alliance.ph

Wei Zhou CEO of Coins.ph

Tryke Gutierrez co-founder and CEO of Tier One Entertainment

Kevin Seo co-founder of Food Fighters Universe

Jeff J. Hunter founder of Crypto Gaming Team

Henry Aguda Senior Executive Vice President of Union Bank

Daniel Robbins CEO of IBH Media

Kate Hancock CEO of Metaverse XYZ

Moto Tani CEO of Animoca Brands Japan

Charlie Shrem Bitcoin Pioneer, Founding Director of the Bitcoin Foundation

Tobias Bauer director of the Blockchain Founders Fund

Koby Karp founder of Nefertiti

Tara Kwon – co-founder and CEO of Hyped Collective

Oscar Tan-Abing, Jr. CEO of Anotoys Collective

Jay Ha co-founder of IP3

Adam Twersky Director of Immersive Experiences at Lorr The emcees will be Sonya Mulkeet, co-founder of Project Nightfall Organization, and Belik Yonatan, content creator of Its Me Dad. Donald Lim shared: We look forward to welcoming the world to the Philippines and creating a special space for Filipinos to share strategic ideas and knowledge for the growth of blockchain technology in the Philippines, and to learn from these Web3 experts. The Philippines is primarily Web2. Outside the country they are already on Web3. Filipinos are ready to participate in the adoption and development of this innovative technology. This is a great opportunity to learn as we transition to blockchain technology. Co-Founder of Philippine Blockchain Week and Founder of Women of Substance NFT, Chezka Gonzales added: The Philippines has the promise of becoming the blockchain capital of Asia. To achieve this, we need to know more about the technology and see it in action. We want more Filipinos to learn about blockchain and find out how it can improve their lives. Apart from talks, Philippine Blockchain Week will also host game expos and an NFT expo. The first Philippine Block Awards will be held to honor the men and women who have built the blockchain ecosystem in the Philippines. Tickets are available now on the to place. Social Twitter instagram Facebook Contact For more information or for interview requests: Philippines: Charmaine Pahate US and Europe: 49Global Media

