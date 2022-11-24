She Said: Compelling Story of How the Hollywood Rapist and Mugger Was Unmasked





Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in She Said SHE SAYS

Directed by Maria Schrader

Certificate: 12a THE deeply rooted sexist culture in the Hollywood film industry has allowed sex offender Harvey Weinstein not only to evade justice for so long, but also to be considered one of the most successful movie moguls in the world. As we now know, he is a rapist and abuser and his unmasking and finally seeking justice for those he hurt helped start a global movement that brought to light the daily abuse that so many women face. Weinstein was unmasked by the brilliant reporting of two New York Times journalists Jodi Cantor (Carey Mulligan) and Megan Twohey (Zoe Kazan), who did not let him off the hook, and managed to piece together the evidence that find themselves in prison. . Maria Schraders’ proofreading is a classic newsroom flick: we follow the pair as they research leads, find sources and piece together a publishable case It’s not just the two leads that are compelling, but also the capable supporting cast, with Samantha Morton as Zelda Perkins, who worked for Weinstein and whom he regularly harassed and attempted to sexually abuse. This is recent history, and Schrader has plenty of material. A real recording of Weinstein is used, and there is a scene where the rapist is portrayed by an actor, coming to visit the newspaper. We only see him from behind, but the casting director has understood this well, a shiver will run through you when he makes his appearance, his behavior now being public knowledge. Weinstein’s crimes and their exposure were a pivotal moment. It helped launch the MeToo movement and brought sexual harassment to the fore, bringing what in previous decades was a big, unspoken crime. Schrader creates a solid narrative explaining how the tragedy of Trump’s election victory, despite evidence of his despicable behavior towards women, has journalists wondering how this could be possible. The newspaper then began to investigate sexual harassment in the workplace in general and the couple followed up on rumors of a big crime that was part of Hollywood culture. After the survey was printed, 82 other women came forward to tell their stories of his behavior. This film powerfully tells how these two courageous women decided that enough was enough.

