Varun Dhawan talks about Mumbai’s street food, his watchlist and the Bollywood stereotypes he’d like to break





We know Varun Dhawan as the actor and artist extraordinaire he is to play the stoic Dan in October to the charismatic Rohan Nanda in student of the year, he has proven his reach through a multitude of roles. But what do we know about an actor’s favorite thing to do in his break time? Or the songs that are looping on his playlist right now? Do not worry, Cosmo India caught up with the actor at India Today Conclave 2022 in Mumbai and asked him all the *very* important questions on behalf of everyone. It was nothing! Cosmopolitan India: What’s on your watch list? Varun Dhawan: Currently, The summer when I became pretty and The wonderful Mrs. Maisel. Cosmopolitan India: What are the characters you have interpreted that are most dear to your heart? Varun Dhawan: And of OctoberBadri of Bride of Badrinathand Bhaskar of Bhediyabecause it was really fun to play. Cosmopolitan India: What advice would you give to your 18-year-old self? Varun Dhawan: Do everything, and do more. Cosmopolitan India: If you had a day to eat street food in Mumbai, what would it be? Varun Dhawan: Come on pav from outside Mithibai College, with a supplement Masala. Cosmopolitan India: What do you do in your free time ? Varun Dhawan: I try to learn guitar, play PS4, watch UFC videos and play with my pet dog Joey.

Cosmopolitan India: If there was a book or movie based on your life, what would its name be? Varun Dhawan: ‘A memoir of a boy’ Cosmopolitan India: What’s on your playlist right now? Varun Dhawan: Thumkeshwari, make me yours by Arijit Singh who is also in Bhediya, and I also like watermelon sugar [by Harry Styles] although I know this is not new, and jhoom [by Ali Zafar].

Cosmopolitan India: What does self-love mean to you? Varun Dhawan: Take care of yourself and expose yourself to the sun to boost your serotonin levels, mainly the sun and the sea. Cosmopolitan India: What do you prefer to have breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast? Varun Dhawan: Dinner for breakfast, of course. Cosmopolitan India: What stereotypes would you like to break with your roles in Bollywood? Varun Dhawan: It hasn’t always been cheesy!

