Entertainment
Disney hopes Bob Iger can sprinkle some magic dust and make [the] good company again
The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announcement he was firing Bob Chapek and reinstating Bob Iger immediately as the company’s CEO on Sunday. Although Chapek signed a multi-year contract in June, he has had a checkered tenure and has come under intense scrutiny. This decision still shocked many players in the industry.
Now, Iger is entering a very different Disney ecosystem. Matt Belloni believes Disney [hopes] that Iger can sprinkle some magic dust and make [the] good company again. Can he? Belloni and Kim Masters discuss this latest news.
This segment has been edited for length and clarity.
Chapeks peaking shot
Masters Kim: Disney’s board of directors stunned Hollywood on Sunday night by announcing that Bob Chapek was out as CEO and Bob Iger was returning.
Bob Chapek’s tenure as CEO has been troubled. It’s almost this litany of: the public fight with Scarlett Johansson over her compensation, which shouldn’t have been so public. Issues with taking a stand on the Don’t Say Gay Act in Florida. He made a total of 180 saying he wasn’t going to take a stand and then there was huge outcry and demoralization from the staff. [Then] he took office and Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida sued him.
One thing after another culminated in a very strange recent earnings call where the news was bad, but it looked pretty heartbreaking. [Then] he followed that with this note saying, Oh, by the way, we’re going to cut costs, lay people off, and freeze hiring, which he didn’t mention in the earnings call.
No parting words
mastery: Something pushed this board to the breaking point, and he was not just fired, but executed Sunday night. No farewell. No thanks for the opportunity to serve. The guy’s been at Disney for decades, and that’s what happened.
Matt Belloni: This is [going to] to enter the all-time pantheon of executive layoffs because it was a combination of the man and the time.
You can argue that no one in that chair was going to be treated very well, given that the stock had slipped both this year, down 40%, and the whole premise of the streaming economy which is, Spend, spend, spend. Grow, grow, grow and we’ll worry about profits later has been criticized by Wall Street.
Incidentally, this is a strategy that Bob Iger himself had put in place.
Chapek has never been on the same page
belloni: Then there was the stuff Chapek-himself. He never felt like a perfect candidate for this job. I listened to that revenue call and it was embarrassing. He was talking about unimportant things like happenings at Disneyland, while stocks and earnings just gave analysts heart attacks. It just didn’t seem like he was ever on the same page.
And now it’s like Back to the Future. They hope Bob Iger can sprinkle some magic dust and make this business good again.
mastery: After Bob Iger, who was one of the most respected and glorified CEOs in business, it’s tough on everyone. Chapek wasn’t the kind of slick cashmere guy that Bob Iger is.
Who will succeed Iger?
mastery: Bob Iger screwed up the succession, as some point out, and is now back, supposedly for two years, although it could be extended. The guy who delayed his retirement four times. So he’s back, and of course everyone is going to be watching to see who will take over in two or more years.
belloni: This is going to be the big thing, which is who he elevates into a position that observers and internally that person is seen as an heir apparent. I think that he [has to] do it fast. Two years is not long. If he wants to put somebody in pole position there, he [has to] Think fast. I bet he already has some ideas.
mastery: He can. Although he has done a few people in the past who seemed to be totally in line for the job.
The challenges that Iger will face
mastery: Hollywood is very [challenging] business right now. It addresses the issues that Chapek faced. He faced the pandemic. He faced the whole flip-flop of Wall Street streaming. Some of these things are still real. The film industry has by no means fully recovered, although Disney is very strong in that department. The decline in legacy revenue from things like broadcast and cable, it continues. Streaming is still losing money.
These are all challenges that Iger will have to at least begin to face, and I know the expectations are high.
belloni: And the problem is that the company he left is no longer the same. It’s not even three years later, but it’s an entirely different ecosystem. As for the interest rate issue he can’t just go out and buy things like he used to because the interest rates are so high so he needs a new strategy for the new Disney .
mastery: Well, maybe he will sell.
