Entertainment
The Crucial Debates That Govern My Life – Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado
PICTURED: Kim Kardashian. Inspiring or damaging?
Searching for the truth, on the internet yesterday, something many of us have done recently, I was shown (by Amazon) a book advertisement that they knew would generate a click from me.
The title of the book was:
“What the hell are they thinking? : 100 debates that rule your life, written in a way that tells both sides of the story. Edited by Daniel Ravner and published September 2021.
Amazon knows me (from my purchase history) as a ruthless seeker after truth and as someone who is drawn to any book with the word “Hell” in the title. The illustration on the cover appears to be of a man and a woman yelling at each other, or rather, passed by each other, without hearing anything from the other. Again, Amazon knows me well.
We can also notice that the colors are “Red, White and Blue”. Attractive colors for any dedicated truth seeker.
I had never heard of this book (despite its four and a half stars) so I had to click on the ad. The online summary (posted by Amazon staff? By the book publisher?) included a comprehensive list of the 100 debates that govern my life. (And yours too, dear reader.)
I had no idea my life was ruled by so much debate. But when you seek the truth, you have to accept being surprised.
The 100 debates that govern my life have been carefully classified into 10 headings:
- Policy
- Living
- Entertainment
- Company
- Sports
- Story
- Finance
- Education
- Health
- Technology
I naturally assumed that “humor columns” would be mentioned among the important “entertainment” debates, but I was disappointed. Although they did include the topic: “Do Artists with Seriously Questionable Morals Deserve Glory?” which is probably pretty close.
Going through the list of 100 debates, I was shocked at how many totally insignificant debates ruled my life when this book was published in 2021.
For example, the very first political debate in the book:
“Should we legalize marijuana?
Guys, I think we’ve done it before. Like, 2012. Take a drive east of downtown Pagosa Springs, if you don’t believe me.
But many of the debates that govern my life aren’t just outdated, they’re…what’s the right word…trivial? frivolous? tasteless?
These are actual chapter titles, as shared on Amazon:
The Kardashians: source of inspiration or harm for women?
(Titanic) Could Jack have been saved?
Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
Should the NHL ban fighting in hockey?
IOS or Android – which smartphone is better?
Is Roger Federer the greatest tennis player of all time?
A look at Donald Reagan
I’ll admit that “The Perspective on Donald Reagan” probably isn’t outdated, as the debates go on, though I hate to think that this particular debate rules my life, since I don’t even know who Donald is or was Reagan.
However, I fully understand that some of the 100 debates covered in the book govern my life. As:
Should we raise taxes on the rich?
Should we distribute condoms in high schools?
Can Facebook maintain its dominance?
I can’t believe there are actually two sides to these particular debates. But even one side of the debate would certainly be enough to change the way I live.
According to Amazon, the book’s publisher, Daniel Ravner, started a website called “The Perspective” because he felt (and still feels) that the world he will eventually leave to his three daughters is in worse shape than the one he inherited from his parents. “What the Hell Are They Thinking” is his attempt to do something about it.
If only we could resolve the Donald Reagan debate, maybe that would help improve the state of the world. As Mr. Ravner hopes.
But it’s a big “if”.
Louis Canon
Underrated writer Louis Cannon grew up in the vast American West, although his ex-wife, on the slightest occasion, denies that he ever grew up.
|
Sources
2/ https://pagosadailypost.com/2022/11/24/ready-fire-aim-the-crucial-debates-that-govern-my-life/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Crucial Debates That Govern My Life – Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado
- opinion | The Iranian football team has already won
- Rescue workers in Indonesia find a 6-year-old boy in the rubble after the earthquake
- Haredi-raised teen becomes TikTok fashion influencer
- A special feature on Ukraine was published in Google Arts & Culture
- Disney hopes Bob Iger can sprinkle some magic dust and make [the] good company again
- Beating England would speed up football in the United States
- LA CHICA’s Gabi Reportedly Splits With Actor Jo Yi Taek After 2 Years
- Sri Lanka Cricket Hand Chamika Karunaratne Suspended For Disciplinary Violation During T20 World Cup In Australia
- Minister instructs Science and Innovation TV to start broadcasting
- Wannabe Man United owner Amancio Ortega started out as a delivery boy before forging his fashion empire
- Security breach at PM Modi rally in Bavla, Gujarat, drone shot down