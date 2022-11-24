The Crucial Debates That Govern My Life – Pagosa Daily Post News Events & Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado

PICTURED: Kim Kardashian. Inspiring or damaging?



Searching for the truth, on the internet yesterday, something many of us have done recently, I was shown (by Amazon) a book advertisement that they knew would generate a click from me.

The title of the book was:

“What the hell are they thinking? : 100 debates that rule your life, written in a way that tells both sides of the story. Edited by Daniel Ravner and published September 2021.

Amazon knows me (from my purchase history) as a ruthless seeker after truth and as someone who is drawn to any book with the word “Hell” in the title. The illustration on the cover appears to be of a man and a woman yelling at each other, or rather, passed by each other, without hearing anything from the other. Again, Amazon knows me well.

We can also notice that the colors are “Red, White and Blue”. Attractive colors for any dedicated truth seeker.

I had never heard of this book (despite its four and a half stars) so I had to click on the ad. The online summary (posted by Amazon staff? By the book publisher?) included a comprehensive list of the 100 debates that govern my life. (And yours too, dear reader.)

I had no idea my life was ruled by so much debate. But when you seek the truth, you have to accept being surprised.

The 100 debates that govern my life have been carefully classified into 10 headings:

Policy

Living

Entertainment

Company

Sports

Story

Finance

Education

Health

Technology

I naturally assumed that “humor columns” would be mentioned among the important “entertainment” debates, but I was disappointed. Although they did include the topic: “Do Artists with Seriously Questionable Morals Deserve Glory?” which is probably pretty close.

Going through the list of 100 debates, I was shocked at how many totally insignificant debates ruled my life when this book was published in 2021.

For example, the very first political debate in the book:

“Should we legalize marijuana?

Guys, I think we’ve done it before. Like, 2012. Take a drive east of downtown Pagosa Springs, if you don’t believe me.

But many of the debates that govern my life aren’t just outdated, they’re…what’s the right word…trivial? frivolous? tasteless?

These are actual chapter titles, as shared on Amazon:

The Kardashians: source of inspiration or harm for women?

(Titanic) Could Jack have been saved?

Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Should the NHL ban fighting in hockey?

IOS or Android – which smartphone is better?

Is Roger Federer the greatest tennis player of all time?

A look at Donald Reagan

I’ll admit that “The Perspective on Donald Reagan” probably isn’t outdated, as the debates go on, though I hate to think that this particular debate rules my life, since I don’t even know who Donald is or was Reagan.

However, I fully understand that some of the 100 debates covered in the book govern my life. As:

Should we raise taxes on the rich?

Should we distribute condoms in high schools?

Can Facebook maintain its dominance?

I can’t believe there are actually two sides to these particular debates. But even one side of the debate would certainly be enough to change the way I live.

According to Amazon, the book’s publisher, Daniel Ravner, started a website called “The Perspective” because he felt (and still feels) that the world he will eventually leave to his three daughters is in worse shape than the one he inherited from his parents. “What the Hell Are They Thinking” is his attempt to do something about it.

If only we could resolve the Donald Reagan debate, maybe that would help improve the state of the world. As Mr. Ravner hopes.

But it’s a big “if”.