Latest Bollywood news! Updates and Stories November 24, 2022

One of the well-known Bollywood celebrities is Salman Khan. He never fails to put his family first. Everyone is aware of their devotion to their sister as it shows in every family reunion photo. Alizeh, his niece, will make her Bollywood debut in the film directed by Soumendra Padhi. Filmmaker Soumendra Padhi has won numerous national awards. Alizeh has started filming her next film, which will be released in 2019. Read more 2. Bigg Boss 16: ‘Hasn’t Bigg Boss heard of No Means No?’ Sumbul Touqeer has massive support from Gaurav Chopra.

Bigg Boss 16 competitor Sumbul Touqeer has recently made headlines. She received a lot of attention due to her alleged obsession and behavior in favor of Shalin Bhanot. Shekhar Suman, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss all advised him to participate in the game during the broadcast. Sumbul Touqeer has previously said that Shalin Bhanot is not the love of her life. Producers have argued that she portrays a one-sided lover on television despite her repeated protests. This was strongly condemned by the public. They claimed it was manipulation and the health of a mentally ill 19-year-old was in jeopardy. Read more 3. Check out images from Emraan Hashmi’s tweet announcing the end of his upcoming movie, “Ground Zero”!

Ground Zero, starring up-and-coming Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, wrapped filming on Tuesday. Tejas Vijay Deoskar who directed the film is well known for Marathi films Ajinkya and Bucket List. it’s a military thriller. Emraan posted several photos he took with the cast and crew on set of Ground Zero on Twitter. With the hashtag “#Groundzero Wrapped!” Read more 4. Drishyam 2 by Ajay Devgn beats Here’s how the box office results of Karthik Aaryan’s “Bhool Bhulaiya 2” came about.

According to Boxofficeindia, “Drishyam 2” made a double-digit sum on Tuesday, earning around Rs 10.50 crore nett. The film will surely exceed 100 crore net plus by the end of its first week and is targeting a net total of Rs 86 crore after five days. The movie “Drishyam 2” is expected to fare better than “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which starred Kartik Aaryan and had a first week gross of around Rs 91 crore nett. Read more 5. See what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about WHY he continues to pass on Southern films.

Everyone knows that the film industries of the South are in a golden period and receive support from all sides. Many Bollywood actors have been seen in the South. In fact, a few veterans had already interacted. Even Pankaj received many requests, but the actor repeatedly refused offers of film jobs. Read more

