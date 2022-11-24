The Line of Duty actor: Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland – What next for ‘The Line of Duty’ actor? Find out here





While Ted Hastings had already left the building after season six of Line of Duty, the last scene showed Dunbar entering an elevator and disappearing into the ether. After giving such a captivating performance, what was the next step for the actor? Mother of God, this is the answer we have prayed for. Dunbar finds himself in a chilling travel advert airing on the UK’s little-known Channel 5, best known for its reruns of All Creatures Great and Small and documentaries about Fred West. You wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a crossover at all. The show now airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and is called Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland. The plural of ‘country’ As the first of two parts, Dunbar’s journey takes him zigzagging from Donegal to his home town of Enniskillen and finally to Carlingford in County Louth. In Dunbar’s comparison of life in the ‘big smoke’ to the ‘serenity of the Emerald Isle’, we are treated to plenty of languid drone shots of the Irish countryside. The episode in which he anticipates a Dart that never arrives is the one you can’t wait to see.

Dunbar offers us a getaway from the big city, but Tourism Ireland has been here before. Sky Arts welcomed Imelda May in 2021 for a laudable and semi-legitimate tribute to Dublin. May rode a carriage, sipped beer, and shocked onlookers with impromptu poetry recitals. FAQs: Which character plays Dunbar?

He plays the role of Ted Hastings. How old is Adrian Dunbar?

He is 37 years old.

