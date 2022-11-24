What to Do While on Vacation in Hampton Roads





The holiday season in Hampton Roads kicks off this weekend and includes music, holiday classics such as The Nutcracker, including several light shows, Christmas markets and even a small disco. Here is a sample of the activities until the beginning of January. Adult ticket prices are listed, although most sites offer discounts for organization members, children, seniors, and military. BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the beach. Until January 1. Virginia Beach boardwalk. Tickets start at $20. beacheventsvb.com. Busch Gardens Christmas Town. Until January 8. Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. Tickets start at $76.99. buschgardens.com. Dominion Energy Garden of Lights. Until January 1. Norfolk Botanical Garden. Tickets start at $18 Monday through Thursday; $25 from Friday to Sunday. norfolkbotanicalgarden.org. Wagsters Magic Theater Christmas Show. Until December 31. Wagsters Magic Theatre, Williamsburg. Tickets start at $29.95. williamsburgmagic.com. Winterfest on Wisconsin. Until January 1. Nauticus, Norfolk. Tickets start at $18.50. nauticus.org. Holiday afternoon tea at the Raleigh Hall. Every weekend until January 8. Cavalier Resort, Virginia Beach. Reservations start at $31. cavalierresortvb.com. Liberty Ice Pavilion. Open every day until February 26 (including public holidays). Duke of Gloucester Street, Colonial Williamsburg. $16 day tickets and season passes available. Skates available for hire. colonialwilliamsburg.org/tickets/ice-skating. Wagsters Snow Levitation at the Wagsters Magic Theater in Williamsburg. (Courtesy of Wagsters Magic Theatre) ___ Christmas Market in downtown Williamsburg. from Friday to Sunday; December 1 to 4; December 8-11; December 15-21. Along Court Street, behind the art museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Free. culture-fix.org. Murray and Peter, A Drag Queen Christmas. Performances by contestants from the Emmy award-winning television show, RuPauls Drag Race. 8 p.m. Friday. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $37. sandlercenter.org. Winter Wonderland at Coleman Nursery. From Friday to December 31. Portsmouth Art & Cultural Centre. Tickets start at $3. portsmouthartcenter.com. Winterfest at Kings Dominion. From Friday to January 1. Kings Dominion, Doswell. Tickets start at $32.99. kingsdominion.com. Virginia Rep on tour, it was Christmas Eve. 11 a.m. Saturday. The American Theatre, Hampton. Tickets start at $15. hamptonarts.org. The Polar Express in concert. 3 p.m. Saturday. Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News. Tickets start at $25. fergusoncenter.org. Grand Holiday Reveal Rider. 5 p.m. Saturday. The Cavalier Hotel, Virginia Beach. Free. cavalierresortvb.com. Plan B, leftover editing: a sketch show. 8 p.m. Saturday. Zeiders American Dream Theater, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $20. thez.org. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. 7:30 p.m. 29 November. Chrysler Hall, Norfolk. Tickets start at $40. septvenues.com. Virginia Stage Company: A Merry Little Christmas Carol. 30 Nov-Dec 31. Wells Theatre, Norfolk. Tickets start at $25. vast.org. ___ A performer adds fuel to a cresset in Colonial Williamsburg, November 2016. (The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation) Christmas in the drive-in illumination campaign. December 1 to 31. Triple R Ranch, Chesapeake. Free. triplerranch.org. Boogie on the Bays annual Christmas dance. 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Eagles Club, Chesapeake. Tickets start at $15. boogieonthebay.com. Virginia Voices International: Celebrate Christmas. 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach. Tickets $19. sandlercenter.org. A Wesleyan Christmas. December 2-3. Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center, Virginia Wesleyan University, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $10. vwu.edu. 5K sticky sweater. 9 a.m. Dec. 3. Smartmouth Brewery, Norfolk. Tickets start at $30. smartmouthbrewing.com. A Christmas Storyland by Masterworks Productions. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. December 3. Harrison Opera House, Norfolk. Tickets $19.99. septvenues.com. Grand Illumination celebrations at Colonial Williamsburg. 5 p.m. 3, 10, 17 Dec. Free. colonialwilliamsburg.org. Parade of illuminated boats. 7 p.m., Dec. 3. Riverwalk Landing, Yorktown Waterfront. visityorktown.org. Dave Koz & Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour: 8 p.m. Dec. 3. Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News. Tickets start at $38. fergusoncenter.org. Silent night disco. 8 p.m. Dec. 3. Miracle on Waterside Drive, Norfolk. Tickets $25. watersidedistrict.com. Church Street Market: Krampusnacht. 2:04 p.m. Dec. Makers Craft Brewery, Norfolk. Free. makers.beer. Virginia Beach Chorale: A Christmas Wish. 3:04 p.m. Dec. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach. Tickets $30. sandlercenter.org. U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band: Holiday Traditions. 7:30 p.m. December 5. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach. Free. Tidewater Classical Guitar Society: Holiday Showcase. 7:30 p.m. December 8. Williamsburg Regional Library Theater. Tickets start at $30. tidewaterclassicalguitar.org. Virginia Symphony: Holiday Pops. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News; 7:30 p.m. December 9, Harrison Opera House, Norfolk; 7 p.m. Dec. 11, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $25. virginiasymphony.org. Virginia Stage Company: The Twelve Dates of Christmas. December 8-18. Wells Theatre, Norfolk. Tickets $35. vast.org. Long live the holidays. December 9-11. Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center, Virginia Wesleyan University, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $20. hurrahplayers.com. Parade of illuminated boats in downtown Hampton. 6 p.m. Dec. 10. 710 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton. visithampton.com. Virginia Symphony Orchestra: Spark! The gala of inspiration. 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Hiltons The Main, Norfolk. Tickets start at $250. virginiasymphony.org. Vivian Valentine: Let me drag U. 7:30 p.m. December 10. Zeiders American Dream Theater, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $20. thez.org. Lightwire Theatre: A very electric Christmas. 8 p.m. Dec. 10. The American Theatre, Hampton. Tickets start at $35. hamptonarts.org. Dance Academy: The Christmas Extravaganza. December 10-11. Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News. Tickets $24. fergusoncenter.org. Hampton Roads Philharmonic: Winter Classics and Holiday Favorites. 2:30 p.m. December 11. The American Theatre, Hampton. Tickets $20. hrphil.org. Virginia Symphony: Jingle Bell Jam. 3 p.m. December 11. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $12. sandlercenter.org. US Army TRADOC Tape: A TRADOC stay. 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Attucks Theatre, Norfolk. Free. septvenues.com. Circus Musica: Holiday Wonderland. 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Hampton Coliseum. Tickets start at $45. hamptoncoliseum.org. Virginia Arts Festival: Vienna Boys Choir, Christmas in Vienna. 7:30 p.m. December 12. Harrison Opera House, Norfolk. The Williamsburg concert is sold out. Tickets start at $21. vafest.org. Virginia Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Brass. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, St. Bede’s Catholic Church, Williamsburg; tickets start at $37. 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake; free. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Historic Palace Theatre, Cape Charles; $25. virginiasymphony.org. Hip Hop Nutcracker. 7:30 p.m. December 15. Chrysler Hall, Norfolk. Tickets start at $45. septvenues.com. Holidivas: a holiday cabaret. December 15-17. Zeiders American Dream Theater, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $25. thez.org. Hooray players, the best Christmas show ever. December 16-18. Hugh R. Copeland Centre, Norfolk. Tickets $25. hurrahplayers.com. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news Ballet Virginie: The Nutcracker. December 16-18. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $22. sandlercenter.org. Virginia Symphony Orchestra: Handels Messiah. 7:30 p.m. December 17. Chrysler Hall, Norfolk. Tickets start at $25. septvenues.com. Marcus Johnson, A Jazzy Christmas. 8 p.m. Dec. 17. Attucks Theatre, Norfolk. Tickets start at $45. septvenues.com. Virginia Regional Ballet: The Nutcracker with the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra. December 17-18. Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News. Tickets start at $33.50. fergusoncenter.org. Christmas in Virginia. 9am-5pm Dec 18-31 Jamestown Settlement and the Museum of the American Revolution in Yorktown. Tickets start at $18. jyfmuseums.org. Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News. Tickets start at $65. fergusoncenter.org. The National Ballet Theater of Ukraine: The Sleeping Beauty. 7:30 p.m. December 20. Harrison Opera House, Norfolk. Tickets start at $45. septvenues.com.

