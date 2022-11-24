Meg Wynn Owen, friend of late ‘Love Actually’ actor, sentenced for stealing £65,000 from him





A court had ruled that actor Meg Wynn Owen had been defrauded out of 65,000 before his death in June this year. The court said Owen's friend stole thousands of pounds from the actor. Meg Wynn Owen died in June this year at the age of 82. In 2015, she was moved to a care home in Cardiff, Wales, as she suffered from dementia. As Wales Online reported, Meg Wynn Owen was moved to the care home, months after her 60-year-old friend Brian Malam was appointed as her power of attorney in 2014. Malam pleaded guilty to stealing from the money to the late actor when he appeared to search for him. He was sentenced to 32 months in prison. In delivering judgment, the court said Malam, a costume designer, had "betrayed" his friend and abused the legal power granted to him. According to prosecutor Abigail Jackson, the costume designer stole thousands of pounds from Owen's savings account. Jackson said the theft was made through direct spending, cash withdrawals and wire transfers. Malam's crimes surfaced when nursing home staff accompanied the star to his bank, where Owen reviewed his financial situation in October 2014. Notably, the costume designer stole his friend's money for around four years. However, Malam's lawyer, Andrew Davies, said the money was used for the upkeep of the actor's costume design business. Owen was a famous actor featured in several films such as 'Love Actually' and 'Pride & Prejudice'. She also had roles in "Doctor Who" and the "Upstairs Downstairs" series.

