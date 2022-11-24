Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan says hello’ tweet sparks row, actor accused of ‘mocking’ Indian military





Actor Richa Chadha’s latest tweet ‘Galwan says hello’ has sparked controversy and the actor is being sued on Twitter for ‘mocking’ the Indian military. She tweeted a message reacting to Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is ready to carry out orders like retaking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



New Delhi ,

Netizens are trolling Richa Chadha on social media for ‘mocking’ the Indian military (Picture: File)

By India Today Web Desk: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha faces anger from netizens on social media for her ‘Galwan’ tweet in which she reacts to Northern Army Commander General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian army is ready to carry out orders like retake Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Galwan says hello,” the actor tweeted as he shared a post about the statement that has now sparked controversy. Netizens accuse the actor of ‘mocking’ the Indian military and downplaying the sacrifice of the jawans during the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the tweet “shameful” and said, “Shameful tweet. Should be taken down at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified.” (sic). Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) spokesperson Anand Dubey has called on Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde and Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action against the actor’s ‘anti-national’ tweet. Mumbai | An actor Richa Chadha made a joke of dragging Galwan Valley in his tweet. I ask CM&HM to take strict action on this. Such actors, who tweet anti-national should be banned: Shiv Sena Spox (Uddhav faction) Anand Dubey pic.twitter.com/qOiXcl6J4Q

ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022 Former BJYM National Vice President Neeraj Jain also slammed Richa Chadha for his tweet and asked social media users to report the actor’s account for his demeaning comments about the Indian Army. Another user wrote, “Making fun of the sacrifice of our soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Shameful and disgraceful.” (sic). “Galwan says hello” writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement from a commander on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking Indian Army. It proves once again that there is no limit to the fall of this industry. A boycott is all they are worth. Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) November 24, 2022 The actor recently married Ali Fazal and hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow. READ ALSO | An overview of the mehendi ki raat of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. All photos here Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday that the Indian Army was ready to carry out any order given by the Indian government, including the recapture of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. . “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, they will carry out any order given by the Indian government. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it,” Dwivedi said. “The military is always ready to make sure that the ceasefire agreement is never broken because it is in the interest of both nations, but if it is broken at any time, we will give them appropriate response,” Upendra Dwivedi was quoted as saying by ANI. . His statement came in the context of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s earlier assertion that India’s objective was to recapture PoK. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in melee with the Chinese PLA in Galwan, Ladakh in June 2020. The Galwan Valley clash was the deadliest confrontation between India and China in more than four decades and since then both countries have been locked down. in a bitter stalemate. READ ALSO | Will carry out any order given by the Center, declares the commander of the army while resuming PoK READ ALSO | Pak-occupied Kashmir was, is, will be an integral part of India: Rajnath Singh at Kargil Divas event Posted on: November 24, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/richa-chadha-galwan-tweet-sparks-row-mocking-indian-army-twitter-2301063-2022-11-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos