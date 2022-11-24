Hollywood memoirs and history, behind the scenes and art books, comics and more

Quentin Tarantino Cinema Speculation

Love him or hate him, Quentin Tarantino knows a little about cinema and he doesn’t hesitate to share. Now Tarantino has channeled his knowledge and love of cinema into a new book, “Cinema Speculation.” The book is very much in the style of film writers like J. Hoberman, and Tarantino examines several films from the 70s; movies like “Dirty Harry” and “Taxi Driver.” As is always the case with Tarantino, some of his opinions are definitely there (example: he says the fantastic ‘Friends of Eddie Coyle’ is ‘overrated’ which, no). But Tarantino’s wild opinions are part of his mystique, and even if you disagree with him, he usually bases them on his own reasoning. Those who can’t stand Tarantino and all his aura probably won’t want to go near “Cinema Speculation,” but moviegoers are in for a treat here. (Chris Evangelist)

The Big Bang Theory: The definitive story of the hit epic series

SCS

Do you have a “Big Bang Theory” fan in your life? Don’t worry, we won’t judge if you do. In fact, we have the perfect gift in mind. This “all-access” oral history of the hit comedy series features co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, plus stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and more as they return to the creation of the series. This story is as official as it gets, from its initial conception to its series finale after twelve seasons. There’s a ton for fans and even casual TV buffs to learn in this deep dive, including plenty of details you’ve never heard before. While this book contains behind-the-scenes drama in spades, it ultimately serves as a love letter to a show that continues to be an example of just how influential a simple TV sitcom can become. (Erin Brady)

TCM Underground: Cult Classic and Late Night

Running press

Streaming algorithms have been fantastic at ensuring movies find their audience, but we’ve lost the magic provided by video libraries and curated TV shows that would often present viewers with all kinds of wild, weird, and wonderful movies they wouldn’t seek out. not otherwise. by them selves. For cable cutters yearning for the days of “TCM Underground,” the weekly showcase of late-night cult films airing on Turner Classic Movies every Friday, you’re in luck. This holiday season welcomes the book “TCM Underground: 50 Must-See Movies From The World Of Cult Classic And Late Night Cinema”. This book isn’t just a long list of recommendations, it also includes reviews, behind-the-scenes stories and stunning photography to celebrate some of the most unique and notorious movies from around the world, like “Ganja and Hess, ‘The Decline of Western Civilization’, ‘Hausu’, ‘Possession’, ‘Beyond the Valley of the Dolls’, ‘Xanadu’ and the works of John Waters This is the perfect guide for movie buffs wanting to exploring the cinematic world of camp, kitsch, shock, schlock and unforgettable movies that have to be seen to be believed.(BJ Colangelo)

Hollywood: Oral History

harpist

As much as filmmakers like to do “love letters to the movies” every time awards season rolls around (which by my reckoning is about now!), no fictional story could ever compete with the movie. real-world story behind Hollywood. This industry has undergone incredible changes over the decades, to say the least, from cinematic trends and styles, to legendary filmmaker-friendly studios, to the art form’s intrinsic relationship with contemporary social and political movements. There are very few industry figures left who can say they have personally witnessed such upheaval, but fortunately most of them have banded together to help “Hollywood: Oral History.” The American Film Institute has opened up its interview vaults so readers can get a fresh look at the inside story of the film industry from famous personalities past and present. The essential book, written by the film scholar Jeanine Basinger and author Sam Wasson, compile the thoughts of no less than 400 industry titans to paint an unforgettable picture of Hollywood as a whole. Treat yourself (or a loved one) this season holidays and get a copy now!(Jeremy Mathai)

Masters of Makeup Effects: A Century of Practical Magic

Welbeck Editions

There are few visual experiences as awe-inspiring as transforming an actor into an out-of-the-ordinary creature with the help of hands-on effects and a little elbow grease. With a foreword by Guillermo del Toro and an afterword by Seth MacFarlane, “Masters of Make-Up Effects: A Century of Practical Magic” is a stunning book that celebrates the incredible talents of makeup artists and makeup FX artists from the worlds of film and television. . Featured by authors Howard Berger and Marshall Julius, the book includes hundreds of behind-the-scenes photos and first-hand accounts of how some of the most memorable makeup creations came to be. The book covers a wide range of genres, including films like “Planet of the Apes”, “An American Werewolf in London”, “The Thing”, “Star Trek”, “Star Wars”, the “Harry Potter”, “Dune”, and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More than 50 makeup effects legends and creature actors (like Doug Jones, Robert Englund, and Doug Bradley) have contributed to the book, making it one of the most in-depth looks at the cinematic makeup industry. It’s a must-read for lovers of practical effects and an appreciation of the artistry behind the magic of cinema. (BJ Colangelo)

Mad Dreams and Monsters: The Art of Phil Tippett and Tippett Studio

Abraham

The AT-AT’s father, ED-209, the “Starship Troopers” bugs, and the man the internet loves to point out had “only one job, Phil” as a dinosaur supervisor on Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” is a legend in the film effects community. Now Phil Tippett has released a sophisticated, high-end book brimming with behind-the-scenes footage and decades-long effects knowledge called “Mad Dreams and Monsters” that covers everything from “Star Wars” to “RoboCop” to to his recent surreal stop-motion feature, “Mad Gods.” Written by Gilles Penso, this special hardcover edition contains thousands of images never before seen by the public and is sure to make the day for any great movie buff in your life. (Eric Vespe)

Directed by James Burrows: Five decades of stories from the legendary director of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and more

Ballantine/NBC Books

As much as we moviegoers and viewers talk about movie directors, we spend far less time discussing full-time TV directors. There are also some exceptionally skilled people, including the legendary James Burrows. The ‘Cheers’ co-creator has been leading TV shows since the 1970s, starting with classic sitcoms like ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘Taxi’, and moving on to ‘Frasier’, ‘Will & Grace’ , and “Mike & Molly”. In total, he has directed more than 1,000 (!) television episodes over almost 50 years. As you can imagine, he’s someone with a lot of information to share about the entertainment industry, not to mention plenty of behind-the-scenes stories that have never been made public before. To find out more, you only have to consult his memoir, “Directed by James Burrows”. (Sandy Schaefer)

The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office of Two Best Friends Who Were There

Dey Street Books / Wolf-ear

In case you haven’t heard, “The Office” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey hosted a hit podcast called “The Office Ladies,” where the two actresses dive into all the behind-the-scenes details of their time. as Pam and Angela on the hit comedy series. If the podcast isn’t enough for you, the two have also teamed up for a book that delves even further into the two stars’ real-life friendship alongside their time at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. These two are an absolute delight, and you can feel the love they had for their co-stars and characters, so this will be a treat for any “The Office” fan in your life. (Ethan Anderson)

The Imagineering Story: The Official Biography of Walt Disney Imagineering

Disney Editions

Theme park design is one of the great, unsung art forms, and no one has done more to advance the medium and define it for the modern age than the Disney theme park Imagineers. This group of designers, engineers, artists and technicians represent a very unique collective with an ambitious goal: storytellers from dozens of diverse backgrounds who create worlds to explore and enjoy.

The story of Disney’s Imagineers was told in the illuminating documentary series “The Imagineering Story” on Disney+, and now filmmaker Leslie Iwerks has turned her cinema into a book. And you’ll be glad to know that it’s the kind of book that could be used in place of a big brick if the pressure were to push it to 752 pages, it’s the kind of comprehensive tome any park fan needs to Disney theme needs on their shelves.

Honestly, a book like this is long overdue. While there have been numerous books written by individual Imagineers and tons of coffee table publications collecting behind-the-scenes concepts and artwork, the complete story of how theme park design matured and found his voice from the 1950s has yet to be gathered into a place. It’s the kind of story that’s not only essential for theme park fans, but essential to understanding the voice of Disney society and how our obsession with immersive experiences has taken root. (Jacob Room)

My First Movie Vol. 1 (My First Film Noir, My First Giallo Horror, My First New French Wave)

Cinephile

It’s never too early to teach your kids about real cinema, and that’s why Cinephile (the people behind the card game of the same name) is releasing a trio of books aimed at educating them about a few high-profile genres. “My First Film” is the first volume in a series of brilliantly colored books that cover the traits and tropes of the French New Wave, Film Noir and Giallo Horror.

Cinephile

If you need more convincing, the book series’ official website has plenty of praise from Edgar Wright, David Lowery, and Alex Ross Perry, as well as many other critics and pop culture pundits. Cinephile Direction to grab the box or take just one of the books individually if you wish. There are even bundles that include a print with illustrations from the book. Enjoy! (Ethan Anderson)