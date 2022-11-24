Smallville actor regrets criticizing Doomsday’s story





Smallville actor Sam Witwer was quick to criticize the way the writers ended his character, but now says he regrets his actions back then.



Smallville Actor Sam Witwer was quick to express his disappointment with the direction the writers took in the show’s eighth season, but now the star says he regrets criticizing Doomsday’s script. Smallville depicts Clark Kent’s early years through his transformation into beloved DC hero Superman. The TV series had an impressive run, lasting ten seasons and inspiring The CW to produce more comic book-based shows like the ones that now make up The Arrowverse. VIDEO OF THE DAY Witwer joined Tom Welling and the Smallville portrayed as Davis Bloome, a paramedic destined to become Superman’s nemesis Doomsday. Bloome struggles to retain his being while transforming into a monster, but he is eventually freed from his alter ego by black kryptonite. Unfortunately, Bloome proves he’s not much different from Doomsday when he murders Jimmy in a fit of rage. Witwer had expressed his displeasure with his character’s ending, but he recently informed STARBURST that he regretted his actions. Read below to see why Witwer thinks he made a mistake: “I talked about how unhappy I was with the end of this character and this level of honesty in interviews at the time, when Smallville was aired, really accomplishes nothing. What you’re doing is putting a little bad weather on an entertainment product, that you want people to enjoy, you’ve worked hard to get people to enjoy it. I think my honesty was maybe a bit misplaced because overall I thought Davis’ arc was fantastic. Related: Smallville’s Teen Drama Was Almost Its Biggest Mistake

Critics Surround Smallville’s Doomsday Separating Bloome from his Doomsday persona allowed Clark to stay true to his character and avoid killing to stop his enemies by sealing Doomsday deep within the earth. Although the plan appears to be working, Bloome’s obsession with Chloe persists. After hearing Chloe confess to her husband Jimmy that she has no romantic interest in Bloome, he mortally wounds Jimmy and also attempts to kill Chloe. However, his rampage comes to an end when Jimmy uses the last moments of his life to deliver a final blow to Bloome. Doomsday himself has limited screen time compared to Bloome, which drew criticism at the time. Superman’s epic villain kill in the comics has been reduced to something less. Witwer may have taken issue with how Smallville the writers have dealt with Bloome’s fate, but he says he is grateful for the opportunity to have played the role. Even so, he’s far from the only person to criticize the show’s treatment of the villain. Many Superman fanatics took issue Smallvillethe depiction of Doomsday. The story is more like a typical werewolf saga or even King Kong where beauty is able to overpower the beast. The villain’s portrayal is a far cry from Doomsday’s comic book origins. Davis Bloome was doomed Although Witwer may have been unhappy with Bloome’s disappearance, his death was a necessity. Viewers may feel some empathy for Bloome during her Doomsday struggles, but it’s hard to root for the character. His antagonism towards Smallville the characters mixed in with the impossible task of getting Doomsday done well on television at the time meant the character was never going to make it. Its introduction alone causes a split among one of the Smallvillethe most beloved couples. Even if Bloome had received a full redemption arc outside of Doomsday, he would still be received negatively for his role actions. Next: All Of Smallville’s Boldest Choices Eventually Backfired Source: STARBURST

