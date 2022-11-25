Vikram Gokhales’ family refute reports of actor deaths; Urges fans to keep praying for him





Ever since the news broke that veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, fans seem very concerned and hope for a speedy recovery from the actors. Amid such a tense atmosphere, some news reports claimed the Gokhale had passed away. However, in the latest developments, the Gokhales family confirmed that the actor is alive and under the supervision of specialized doctors. Following this, several news channels, which initially claimed that the actor was dead, have now removed the articles from their websites. Vikram Gokhales’ family refute reports of actors’ deaths Just a few minutes ago, the ANI news agency confirmed that the actor was alive. In a tweet, ANI reported that veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support. He is not yet deceased. Keep praying for him, confirms the daughter of Vikram Gokhale. In a chat with ETimes, Vikram’s wife Vrushali Gokhle said the actor was alive. “He fell into a coma yesterday afternoon and after that he hasn’t responded to touch. He’s on a ventilator. The doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, whether he’s pushes or still not responding,” Vrushali said. Vrushali Gokhale also pointed out that Vikram Gokhale has been in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. -organ failure,” she said. Vikram Gokhale hospitalized in Pune following health complications Earlier on Wednesday, the Press Trust of India news agency reported that the actor was hospitalized after health-related complications. “Former film, television and theater actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to a hospital in the city following health complications,” doctors said, as reported by PTI. “Doctors, however, declined to release any further information and said Gokhale’s family would provide an update on his condition,” PTI reported. Vikram Gokhale is best known for his roles in films like Agneepath (1990), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Mission Mangal (2019) to name a few. All of these movies were box office super hits back then and are cherished by people to this day. Also read: Saif Ali Khan REVEALS what he learned from children Taimur, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/vikram-gokhales-family-refutes-news-reports-claiming-actors-death-urges-fans-to-keep-praying-for-him-1200328

