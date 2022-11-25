Henry Cavill Is The Greatest Superman Actor Of All Time, Says Dwayne Johnson





After the return of Henry Cavill Superman at the DCU, Dwayne Johnson reveals he thinks Cavill’s version of the character is the best ever. Cavill first donned the iconic red cape in 2013 Steel man, a film by Zack Snyder that received somewhat mixed reviews from critics but a strong response from fans. The actor would reprise his role as Superman in 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reviews of 2017 Justice League (and the 2021 revamp, Zack Snyder’s Justice League). After years of uncertainty and rumors regarding his future as a character, Cavill surprised fans by returning as Superman in the post-credits scene for black adaman appearance due in large part to Johnson’s continued campaigning with DC leaders. VIDEO OF THE DAY In a recent video posted to Twitter celebrating black adamthe digital version of, Johnson explains why he pushed to bring Henry Cavill back as Superman, calling the actor the best to portray the character. While he respects Christopher Reeve’s version of the iconic superhero, Johnson makes it clear that, to him, Cavill is above the rest. Check out his full comment below: Besides, there was no other Superman to bring back. Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation and, in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that with respect to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but [Henry is] the greatest Superman of all time. Related: Man Of Steel 2 May Revisit Christopher Nolan’s DCEU Superman Plans

Did Henry Cavill’s Superman really surpass Christopher Reeve’s? Reeve first played Superman in the 1978 film of the same name and went on to reprise his role for three sequels. While the last two installments proved divisive, the first two are widely considered to be among the best. Superman movies never made. Some effects in the movies are, of course, very dated now, but Reeve’s take on Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent, is still widely used as a take on the character everyone else is against. Superman the iterations are measured. Cavill, on the other hand, stars as Superman in several movies that haven’t served the character particularly well. Steel man is arguably the best Superman movie that’s been out for a very long time, and the fan response to the movie speaks for itself. However, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is widely considered a disappointment, with impressive visuals and a dark tone, but a lackluster villain and scattered plot. 2017 Justice Leaguelikewise, was a major disappointment for many fans, with the film’s troubled production ultimately resulting in a messy and tonally confusing DCU entry. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Improved many issues with the 2017 release, but ultimately remains an ensemble piece that doesn’t give Cavill much time to shine. Reeve has starred as Superman in four solo movies, but Cavill, despite a number of DCU appearances, only really took center stage in one movie, making the comparison of their two character interpretations somewhat difficult. Reeves arguably has a better record as a hero, but Cavill’s performance in Steel man is considered by many to be the best Superman. Ultimately, of course, him being the best version of Superman is just Johnson’s own opinion and fans are free to make up their own mind, but there is an argument that Cavill needs to make. man of steel 2 before it seemed a fair comparison could be made. More: Cavill’s DCU Return Avoids a Bad Flash Superman Retcon Source: Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock)/Twitter Key Release Dates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/superman-henry-cavill-best-dwayne-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

