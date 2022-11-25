Entertainment
A white actor like De Niro playing Othello? Dark
Thursday, November 24, 2022 3:54 p.m.
For some, being a role model can feel like a burden. Emmy-nominated black actress Samira Wiley recently said it can be “overwhelming at times, meaning so much for so many people. And trans artists Travis Alabanza and Ezra Furman have opened up about how being seen as an inspiration neglects their daily struggles.
But not for David Harewood. Among Britain’s most successful and influential black male actors, he became as famous for speaking openly and candidly about his experiences with psychosis as he was for his acting. Harewood suffered from psychosis in his early twenties, believing he could control the weather, which led to him being severed.
Nothing should be banned – if you can make it work, what do you think? But if you put yourself in the dark, it might seem ridiculous
David Harewood speaks to City AM
His breakdown was a response to the discrimination he faced as a black man, he said, and over the past two years he has written a book on the subject, as well as made numerous documentaries. televised to break what he describes as the taboo. around psychosis. The day before our conversation, Harewood was talking about his new memoir, Maybe I Don’t Belong Here, which touches on the subject, and he’s frequently stopped in the street by strangers to discuss his experiences. Recently, a black man who was once in jail said he didn’t realize how he suffered from depression until he watched Harewood talk about mental health.
For a man open to the fact that he is still in therapy, is being one of Britain’s most prolific black voices a crushing weight? Not really, to be honest, says Harewood, sitting cross-legged in an ostentatious box at the Nol Coward Theatre, where he’s set to play white American writer William J. Buckley in the West End show. The best of enemies. I am constantly amazed at the effect I have, he continues. People are creeping into my DMs with the most incredible emotional stories. People dealing with their son with psychosis and looking at you and your success kind of made us feel that it’s not the end of the world for our sons to have a psychotic breakdown.
Harewood says he’s determined to break the taboo, to let people know there’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of if you’re suffering from psychotic depression. People are ashamed and I really don’t want them to be. It’s all been an empowering and cathartic experience, talking about it and bringing it out, approaching it, understanding it. Dealing with it is imperative as part of your recovery.
In 1997, David Harewood made history at the National Theater as the first black man to play Othello, and he recently had a meaty role in Hollywood playing Detective David Estes in Homeland. He is also a regular on influential black power lists. It’s easy to see how Harewood has succeeded in both acting and campaigning: he speaks with reassuring confidence on difficult topics with the air of someone who has thought things through and believes everything he says.
He played Martin Luther King JR and Nelson Mandela, but then, in Best of Enemies, transferred from the Bridge Theater to the West End, Harewood returns for the second time to the difficult portrayal of sectarian writer Buckley. How come? The more I learned about him, the more he smoked weed and he had sex and he had a good time and he was this Presbyterian, very intelligent and elitist guy from a privileged background who really went against the grain. running. Then I went to Yale and wrote a famous book excoriating Yale and I thought, Wow, have the balls to do that, he really believed in himself.
John Boyega went from Peckham to Star Wars. There is more of a global awareness of the depth of black talent in this country now
David Harewood speaks to City AM
Harewood’s taste for finding and telling unusual human stories led him to found a production company earlier this year. This is called Section 52, named after the process that occurs when a person is sectioned. I was looking for a name for my business, so I opened my medical records and kept seeing Section 52, he says. He will tell inspiring stories about mental health and race. Although it’s currently just me, my partner, and a laptop, there are already five dramas and five documentaries on the slate, and Harewood is hoping to secure funding.
When it comes to his own acting career, the 56-year-old has given his agent strict instructions not to turn down any scripts, no matter who he’s sent from. It was this open-minded approach that led Harewood to star in a short film, Man To Man, about a young black man’s experience after an unsolicited script hit his desk. I was really inspired, especially by Sel who wrote the play, and all the young children I met that day, and I hope this isn’t the last time I work with them . There’s a lot of young black talent out there and I want to be able to tap into that, so staying engaged with that younger generation is very important.
All things considered, Harewood thinks dark drama is in a good place right now. When I was coming out of drama school we were told that black movies don’t work and black plays don’t work in the West End, and now we have Stand up on the road, a Bob Marley story in the West End that does really well. And he thinks the emergence of self-recorded rehearsals has democratized the job search process, especially for Brits. This young black that an American manager is looking for in the streets of Brooklyn, he can find him in Peckham. John Boyega, from Peckham to Star Wars, so there’s a global awareness of the depth of black talent in this country now and that’s a good thing for the younger generation.
How can a man in his fifties stay with the children? Drama wise, keeping an ear open for things that pique my interest, always leaving the door open – like I did with Man To Man – for this younger generation. And he refuses to be absolutist when it comes to debates around white actors playing black roles. As with Best of Enemies, Harewood is drawn to nuanced portrayals of characters that defy simplicity. Look, if De Niro wants to play Othello, I’ll go watch him – you know what I mean? he says. I would be interested to see what he does. I’m not saying it’s going to be, he stops laughing: It may be weird, but it’s theater – and if it works, it works, if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t no, it will stop. All I’m saying is nothing should be banned, if you can make it work what do you think? But if you black out, it might look ridiculous and offensive, so you need to find a workaround.
I think we’re at a very exciting time in history where we weren’t as constrained by the imagination as before. Try it and see what happens.
David Harewood stars in Best of Enemies plays at the Nol Coward Theater through Feb. 18; tickets through noelcowardtheatre.co.uk or 0344 482 5151
