Tatiana Maslany made Orphan Black a success – The Hollywood Reporter





Tatiana Maslany, who leaves the first season of Disney + She-Hulk: Lawyeris no stranger to kicking ass on the small screen. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she plays lawyer Jennifer Walters, who “inherits” superhuman qualities from her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) after a freak accident, and begins to attract the attention of nefarious organizations. . Maslany also knows them, as his star turn came in the BBC America sci-fi series black orphan. Launched in 2013, it starred the Canadian actress as con artist Sarah Manning, who discovers she was part of an illegal cloning experiment and someone plots to kill her and her clones. . Critics were immediately impressed — The Hollywood ReporterCritics in 2013 called the series “hugely entertaining” and Maslany “fantastic” – so much so that the actress stunned the competition at the third annual Critics Choice Television Awards. Maslany won Best Actress in a Drama Series, beating out veteran stars such as Countryof Claire Danes, which had prevailed the previous year, and The good wifeby Julianna Margulies, who took the category podium at the inaugural ceremony in 2011. After his victory, Maslany said THR that the recognition of the awards was “really wonderful” but took all the accolades “with a grain of salt”. She would go on to play nearly a dozen different clones on black orphanfive seasons and picked up another win at the Critics Choice Awards in 2014. Fans and critics were appalled that she was overlooked for Emmy consideration for the first two seasons, but the Television Academy got it – she earned her first of three nominations in 2015 and won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2016. However, her love of work has always remained her top priority. “Awards don’t matter to me,” Maslany said THR ahead of the 2015 Emmys. “All I think about when I’m doing black orphan is black orphan.” THR chose the show as one of the best TV series of 2013. This story first appeared in a standalone November issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

