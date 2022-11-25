Margot Robbie names the movie that made her realize she was a good actress





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Margot Robbie named the movie that made her realize she was a good actress. The Australian actor, 32, has become a household name in Hollywood but she hasn’t always been confident in her acting abilities. Robbie appeared at a BAFTA event in London earlier this week, where she reflected on her nearly 30 film acting credits and work as a producer over the past decade. The Babylon the star is perhaps best recognized for his role in Martin Scorsese the wolf of Wall Street, or as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe. She also starred in the 2019 drama Bomb. Speaking to an audience, Robbie said it was when she watched Me Tonya that she realized she was a good actress. Robbie said it was “the first time I watched a movie and was like, OK, I’m a good actor. In the 2017 film, which was also Robbies’ first major producing credit, she played real-life figure skater Tonya Harding. She received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and a Bafta nod for her performance. Robbies co-star Allison Janey won the Oscar and Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Hardings’ stern mother, LaVona Fay Golden. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:44.6043%"/> As reported by The Hollywood ReporterRobbie said that’s when she felt good enough to reach out to my idols, including Quentin Tarantino. The actor went on to explain that her hookup with Tarantino led her to star as Sharon Tate in his 2019 film. Once upon a time in Hollywood. She said working with Tarantino was one thing for me. Robbie received little screen time compared to that of his co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor, however, said she doesn’t mind the small role and that she thinks we managed to get across what we wanted to get across with the film. Elsewhere in the interview, Robbie revealed the one thing Scorsese thinks a movie needs to be great.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/margot-robbie-good-actor-film-i-tonya-b2232419.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos