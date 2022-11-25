Staying in the Family: Hollywood’s Nepotistic Babies

We’ve all heard the phrase “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know” when it comes to job hunting, but for nepot Hollywood babies, it really is. . It seems a new generation is discovering that their favorite actors are the children of former Hollywood stars, and it has stirred up strong emotions. With a collecting TikTok hashtag 9.6 million views and the conversation that takes center stage (pun intended!) In pop culture discussions, could this be a reckoning for certain celebrities or just more press for them to gain popularity?

Before we dive deeper into the world of famous Hollywood families, what is a nepotism baby? Charm magazine defines nepotism babies or nepo babies as the children of celebrities who follow in the (well-trodden) footsteps of their parents and pursue careers in the spotlight.

However, the term has since become more complex than that. A comment on a Reddit thread on the r/Twomonths subreddit explains that there are three levels of baby nepotism. There are those who are the children of wealth which technically isn’t nepotism, but they have enough money to try and fail in the showbiz industry even if they don’t have the connections.

Then there is the “child of working artists” (Kate Winslet or Will Ferrell are examples) who have enough minimal connections to get some exposure even if their “industry attraction” and financial resources are limited. Finally, there are the big babies of nepotism: the child of wealthy people in the entertainment industry who have parents with serious money and industry attraction. Their “lineage” provides an automatic selling point for the projects as nepo babies come with in-built advertising due to the fame of their parents.

There are a seemingly endless number of actors loved by Gen-Z who they have since discovered to be nepotistic babies, including Zo Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Timothe Chalamet, Lily Rose Depp, Maya Hawke, Sofia Coppola, and Maude Apatow. . A New York Times The article argues that this is simply how power works in Hollywood, but for this generation it is news that their favorite celebrities have benefited from a system that is not strictly meritocratic.

It would make sense because the household names of George Clooney, Liza Minelli, Drew Barrymore, and Gwyneth Paltrow are also nepotistic babies. It seems Gen Z either forgot that fact or was never aware of their privilege in the first place.

However, perhaps most interesting is the range of views people have on nepotism babies: from derision to surprise, envy and admiration. Some people are jealous of the freedom and opportunities they have since, like one Twitter user put it: All nepotism babies go through several phases. 1-failed photography career 2-failed modeling career 3-failed music career 4-failed acting career which is obviously not possible for the vast majority of people who need to earn money.

Some people just criticize the fact that Hollywood no longer has new faces showcasing talent. Most people seem to be looking for nepotistic babies to assume their privilege. SHE magazine writes that privilege is impossible to eradicate Like any privilege, its presence does not mean that you do not work hard or face other challenges, but it does mean that your life is easier than those who do not have the same privilege.

The nepotism babies that are trending on the internet and have been dubbed as people’s favorite nepo babies are usually the talented ones who have recognized their privilege. For instance, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow (daughter of actress Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow) was a fan favorite from the shows second season, but later said in an interview, after being criticized for being a nepo baby, that she would spend her whole life trying to prove herself as an individual. It’s really important to me to show that I work really hard because I do. I want to be an individual.

On the other hand you have huge Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis (daughter of Psychosis Janet Leigh) who owns her privilege as a nepotistic baby and does not shy away from it. In an interview published in the new yorkershe said i never really I worked hard once in my life. I will never pretend that I had it on my own, like I was just a little girl from nowhere. Obviously, I had a head start. She added that being a nepotistic baby means you get this amazing access, you get to see things other people don’t see, you get easy access everywhere you go.

Connections are your bread and butter for succeeding in Hollywood: they are more valuable than having money. If you know a director who can cast you in a movie or a fellow actor who can speak well of you, you have your chance without dragging yourself to London or New York to audition after audition after audition. Of course, there are plenty of nepotistic babies who are talented actors (hence why they are “good” or “favorite” nepo babies) such as dakota johnson which has a Peoples Choice Award, and Timothée Chalamet which has been nominated for the Academy, Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards.

TikTok has been the platform with the most to say about nepotistic babies with some videos explaining their inherent privilege of having an informal showbiz upbringing from their parents and their endless chances of trying and failing, while others pitted celebrities against each other over what they had to say about their nepotistic privileges like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Many of the videos are just aesthetic montages of the aforementioned “favorite” nepo babies, but some are very critical of them with titles such as nepotism brings nothing but mediocrity and the blame falling on Western society itself.

It seems that the crux of the matter is not simply whether these stars were born into wealthy and privileged families in the industry, but rather whether or not they possess this advantage. Those who admit to being privileged to succeed because of their background and who are nonetheless talented are held in high esteem by the public.

However, those who claim they would have made it despite the boost provided by their families and who loudly denounce their privilege seem to run the risk of being added to the ever-growing list of canceled celebrities. Could this be a cautionary tale for future generations of nepotistic babies like Gigi Hadid or Rihanna’s kids? Or is it a new admiration for Hollywood’s already established nepotism? You may never know, but one thing is certain: being a nepotistic baby would definitely make acting studies easier!