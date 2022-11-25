From Cornwall to Hollywood? This is the plan of screenwriter Seguin

Content of the article
What could a proud Cornwall mum, her actress daughter and a world-famous movie star have in common?
If things line up perfectly, they could end up collaborating on a feature film project in 2023 in Hollywood.
Carrol Seguin is listed as executive producer and writer of Remember When; his 17-year-old daughter, Kamryn Seguin, will play a role in the film, and wait for it, Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling could be the main man, playing Logan.
Gosling grew up in Cornwall and is the cousin of Carrol Seguins, and his success on the big screen is a huge reason for Kamryns’ interest in a career in show business. As Carrol explained, Kamryn started acting when he was 12 years old, and these days the 12th grader at St. Josephs Catholic High School in Cornwall has an agent in Los Angeles and one in Ottawa, where she has a supporting role lined up in a feature film set to begin filming in the capital next month.
A few years ago, when she was just starting out and it was more difficult to advance in the entertainment industry, Kamryn’s mother was told information by a friend that most people would probably have quickly dismissed. .
Someone told me that if you can’t put (your daughter) in the cinema, write your own, told Carrol Seguin.
And she did, writing the screenplay for the film Remember Whena which will be based, Seguin said, on a story about the power and perseverance of love, and how through the power of love lies a ability to overcome betrayal, illness and many obstacles along the way.
Real-world obstacles along the way have obviously included the pandemic, the logistics of being in Cornwall and 5,000 miles from California, and most importantly, going through the proper channels to communicate with Gosling about the project. Seguin said Gosling has the script, but he’s still in Australia working on a project, and everything involved in trying to make a movie or even get it started takes a long time.
Seguin said she has contacts in Los Angeles, the script has been rewritten and revised several times, a business plan is in place, and funding and investors are lined up, but much will depend on the landing the big Gosling fish.
At this point in a long process, the ball finally started when Seguin connected with Lisa Pellegrene, friend and key contact who is an actress in Los Angeles and who is Remember Whens executive producer. In an article published earlier this month by Blair Ingenthron in Broadway World Los Angeles, Pellegrene said audiences will experience their roller coaster ride of emotions, and can ask themselves the question throughout the film will they really enjoy conquering it all? It’s definitely a movie to inspire.
The IMDb movies page says the drama is about Cadence Harlow and Logan Reed, childhood friends who grew up together. They learn that they have always had a strong romantic relationship, but the two eventually break up as Logan pursues his career. Will they reunite or continue living separate lives? Seguin’s main character, Cadence, is based on his own real-life inspiration, tied to Seguin’s personal experiences to include the power of perseverance.
Seguin, in an interview at her home in Cornwall, said Pellegrene hoped work on the project could begin in Los Angeles late next summer or early fall. She said British singer and actor Harry Styles could also potentially be involved in the film, in a co-starring role.
And it’s all exciting for Kamryn, a former student of Sacred Heart School in Cornwall.
It’s exciting and a lot to take in at the same time, said the young actress, who in 2017 began training in modeling and acting classes in Ottawa.
Kamryn and her father Justin Seguin once appeared as contestants on the Canadian game show Just Like Mom And Dad; Kamryn’s first co-starring role was in the 2020 drama, Diner, and she continues to take acting and screenwriting classes.
