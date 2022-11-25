China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

Coronavirus lockdowns are growing across China, including in a city where factory workers clashed with police this week as the number of COVID-19 cases hit a daily record.

Residents of eight districts of Zhengzhou, home to 6.6 million people, were told to stay at home for five days from Thursday except to buy food or seek treatment. Daily mass testing has been ordered in what the city government has called a war of annihilation against the coronavirus.

In clashes on Tuesday and Wednesday, Zhengzhou police beat workers protesting a pay dispute at Apple’s biggest iPhone factory, located in an industrial zone near the city. Foxconn, the Taiwan-based factory owner, apologized on Thursday for what it called an input error in the computer system and said it would ensure that the salary matched the level agreed and announced in the official recruitment posters.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 31,444, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. It is the highest daily figure since the coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The daily workload has steadily increased. This week, authorities reported China’s first COVID-19 deaths in six months, bringing the total to 5,232.

While the number of cases and deaths is relatively low compared to the United States and other countries, China’s ruling Communist Party remains committed to a zero-COVID strategy that aims to isolate every case and completely eliminate the virus. virus. Most other governments have ended coronavirus controls and now rely on vaccinations and immunity from past infections to help prevent death and serious illness.

Businesses and residential communities from the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou in the south to Beijing in the north are under various forms of lockdown, particularly affecting blue-collar migrant workers. In many cases, residents say the restrictions go beyond what the national government allows.

Guangzhou on Monday suspended access to its Baiyun district of 3.7 million people, while in parts of Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million southwest of Beijing, residents were told to stay at home while mass testing is carried out.

Beijing has opened a hospital in an exhibition center. It suspended access to Beijing International Studies University after a case of coronavirus was discovered. Some shopping centers and office buildings have been closed and access to some apartment complexes has been blocked.

Suggesting that some of these measures could be at least semi-permanent, workers were erecting a 7-foot-tall fence around aging low-rise brick apartment buildings in Beijing’s Hongmiao Beili community.

Half a dozen people in hazmat suits occupied the entrance to a lane through the community, standing behind waist-high steel barriers typically used for crowd control.

Authorities had announced measures to try to reduce disruption to pandemic controls by shortening quarantines and making other changes. Some Chinese have expressed frustration and confusion over the apparent political flip-flops on social media.

As China’s borders remain largely closed, the government has streamlined and facilitated the exit and entry process for executives and specialized personnel of multinational enterprises and foreign companies and their family members in China, the gate said on Thursday. -Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning at a press conference.

Mao said China will continue to improve various COVID protocols based on scientific and targeted principles to help facilitate travel, cooperation and exchanges with other countries.

A key issue is the concern about people’s vulnerability to coronavirus. Few Chinese have caught COVID or even been exposed to the virus, so only a small percentage are thought to have naturally developed effective levels of anti-virus antibodies.

China has an overall COVID-19 vaccination rate of over 92%, with most people having received at least one dose. But far fewer older Chinese, especially those over 80, have been vaccinated.

The government is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020. One tactic is to use closed-loop management, in which workers live in their factories without external contacts.

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics, is struggling to fulfill iPhone 14 orders after thousands of workers left the Zhengzhou factory last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions.

Protests on Tuesday and Wednesday were prompted by disagreements over the payment of workers recruited to replace those who left. The workers fought with the police and some were beaten. Some have been arrested.

Foxconn denied what it said were online comments that employees with the coronavirus were living in dormitories at the Zhengzhou plant. He said the facilities were sanitized and passed government checks before employees moved in.