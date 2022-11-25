5 movies we can’t wait to see: Here’s Hollywood’s holiday bonus



Of course, you want to cuddle up by the fireplace as the weather turns cold. But it’s Hollywood’s job to lure you out of the house, so this time of year there are blockbusters, award contenders and star vehicles coming out. Here are five to whet your appetite: Avatar: The Way of the Water Even if nothing else opened this season, Hollywood would be thrilled with the sequel to the biggest box office hit of all time. In the works for over a decade, it features much of the original cast (even those who played characters who died from Sigourney Weaver’s back as Na’vi teens, for example). where the first Avatar Marked with great advancements in cinematic technology, director James Cameron says this one will be even more breathtaking (and as the first of four planned sequels, it better be.) December 16 Imani Pullum and Charmaine Bingwa in Emancipation Emancipation Antoine Fuqua’s Civil War epic is inspired by the true story of a man who became a powerful symbol of the abolitionist cause when photos of horrific whip scars disfiguring his entire back were published in 1863. Will Smith plays his first role after an Oscar ceremony where he won the prize for best actor and slap Chris Rock. December 9 Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy and Diego Calva as Manny Torres in Babylon. Babylon Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in La La Land The comic book by director Damien Chazelle recounts the moment when silent cinema gives way to talkies and when Hollywood debauchery makes people talk about a production code. Brassy, ​​boozy and gargantuan at over three hours (seemingly down from a four-hour first cut), the comedy promises jazz-age decadence with big murders, suicides, overdoses, wrestling against rattlesnakes and mountains of cocaine. December 23 Michael Gibson/Orion Photos / Pictures of Orion Rooney Mara as Ona in women who talk women who talk Sunlight streams through the slats of the walls of a barn where women and girls gather in Sarah Polley’s captivating adaptation of Miriam Toew’s novel 2018 on a remote patriarchal religious colony. The women have long been silent about abuse by the men of the colony, taught by their faith that it is not for them to question or challenge. But their attackers are unexpectedly in jail, and for a few hours before posting bail, the women have a chance to discuss what should come next. December 2 Ross Ferguson / Number 9 Movies / Sony Pictures Classics / Number 9 Movies / Sony Pictures Classics Bill Nighy as Williams in Living Living Bill Nighy is Mr. Williams, a button-down widower working in a public works office in London after World War II. His days shuffling papers at the head of a team of six people are invariable and useless. Its staff epitomizes bureaucratic inertia, with “skyscrapers” of papers stacked on desks tasked with moving them (and the people bringing them) from one department to another. An elegant and delightfully sad retelling of Kurosawa’s 1953 drama To breathe (To Live), brimming with period detail and magnificent performance. December 23 Copyright 2022 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hppr.org/2022-11-24/5-films-we-cant-wait-to-see-heres-hollywoods-holiday-bounty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos