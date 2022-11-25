Shows, crafts, dance, Madrigal Feaste





Shop Little Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, downtown Wooster. Shop Small Woo sponsored by Main Street Wooster offers deals on local establishments. Barn Vacations at Wolf Creek, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, The Barn at Wolf Creek, 2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley. A day-long pop-up art exhibition curated by artists. Wade Spencer concert,6 p.m. Saturday, St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 26 E. Maine St., Mifflin. A free community meal will be served at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Jean Coleman at 419-651-1943. Madrigal Festival, 6 p.m. Dec. 1-4, Redwood Hall, Ashland University. Tickets must be purchased in advance; sales end Monday, November 28. In-person purchases can be made at the UA campus store, while tickets can also be purchased atashland.universitytickets.com. For more information contact Ron Blackley at 419-289-5114 or[email protected]. Hop-on Hop-off Historic Church Tour, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Wooster Town Center; hop-on hop-off bus tour (those who wish to walk can still do so). The driver will make stops and guests can board at their convenience. Cars can park at the Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., where the bus will load and unload after each bus loop. For more information about the free event, visithttps://www.mainstreetwooster.org/historic-church-tour. Christmas Craft Fair9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, St. John’s Church, State Route 39, Millersburg. The unique Christmas shop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Church of the Savior, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. More than two dozen vendors, mixing crafts, baked goods, clothing and personal care products, alongside favorite brands. Cash and take-out specials available. Food truck. FREE ENTRANCE. Dalton Holiday Festival, December 2-4, downtown Dalton. Craft show, parade, other contests, other holiday festivities. Killbuck Christmas Tree Lighting, 4-7 p.m. Sunday December 4, Killbuck. Santa Claus, choir performance, tree lighting. Enjoy hot dogs and hot chocolate. “Messiah“, 7 p.m. Sunday, December 4, Central Christian School, Kidron, presented by Orrville Community Chorus. Admission is $10. Students through eighth grade will be admitted free. Tourwww.orrvillecommunitychorus.orgfor more information. Questions can be directed to[email protected]. Journey through Bethlehem, 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays, December 4 and 11, Mohicanville Community Church, entrance on County Road 377 and exit on State Road 95. Drive-in nativity with biblical figures, nativity scene and live animals. Free event. A Christmas Carol, December 9-11, Sonnenberg Village, 14397 Hackett Road, Apple Creek. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.OrrvilleCommunityTheater.orgor EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/a-christmas-carol-1376359) or by calling 330-466-7439. Christmas gift, 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10, Perrysville Fire Station. Presentation of a Dollar General gift card and a turkey to 50 families in need in the Perrysville/Loudonville area. “We wish you a Jazzy Christmas“, 8 p.m., Saturday, December 10, Renaissance Theater, 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. Tickets are $15 at rentickets.orgor visit/call the box office at 419-522-2726. Crowns Across America, noon on Saturday, December 17, Sainte-Geneviève cemetery in Calmoutier, 4527, county road 229, Fredericksburg. Join over 3,400 locations in all 50 states and abroad on National Wreaths Day across America. For more information, contact Jim Marthey at [email protected].

