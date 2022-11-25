Agastya Nanda’s co-actor Tara shares a photo with the Archies team on his birthday | Bollywood





Actress Tara Sharma Saluja has shared a post for her co-actor Agastya Nanda on her birthday. Agastya turned 22 on November 23. Tara shared a photo with the star cast of their upcoming Archies movie to wish him well. She also wrote a heartfelt message for Agastya. She would play the role of Agastya’s mother in Archies.(Also read: Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan pose with co-star Tara Sharma on The Archies sets, new details reveal) Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a beach photo with the star cast of Archies. The group photo included Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya, Vedang Raina and Santana Roach. Suhana wore a purple plaid dress. Tara wore a large white hat and dark sunglasses. Agastya wore a white T-shirt with black shorts and sunglasses. All smiled as they posed for the camera. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Tara wrote, A v belated #HappyBirthday and lots of good wishes and love from all of us #Agastya Archu Beta haaha… From my acting debut with your Maamu (Abhishek) @bachchan to now acting in a film with you (guess my role guys), it’s a pleasure to share screen space and work together, even though mine is a small role so just for a bit of time. I’m so impressed with you and all of the kids, cast and crew in the film. She compared Agastya to Abhishek Bachchan and wrote: You laugh at me with good humor on set haaha, it reminds me of Abhishek and your polite and gentle warmth and talent is endearing! Good luck with everything! Chalo now I sound like an aunt so I better shut it up! Here in the photo with the beautiful @suhanakhan2 @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @santanaroach I missed the rest of the fabulous group in the photo. PS it’s not on set, so don’t reveal anything. Was the day of the break. She used the hashtag stay safe in the photo. Reacting to the post, a Tara fan wrote Nice (pink, smiling face with red heart-shaped eyes emoji). Another fan commented, “@Tarasharmasaluja Without a doubt you play the role of Agastya Nandas’ mother in The Archies movie.” Shweta Bachchan shared a childhood photo of her son Agastya on Wednesday and wrote: Happy birthday my son (heart emoji), no one sees the world like you. A little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop on Instagram. Agastya, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is set to make his Bollywood acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies which is set in the 1960s. This film will also mark the debut of Bachchan’s daughter. Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, as actors. Archies will be released on Netflix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/agastya-nanda-s-co-actor-tara-shares-pic-with-the-archies-team-for-his-birthday-101669278056994.html

