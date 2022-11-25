Entertainment
Timothe Chalamet is Hollywood’s latest idol
Long before I became a professional writer and was forced into adulthood, I spent far too much of my teenage years in the chaotic corner of the internet known as Stan Twitter. For most of that time, my Twitter was a stan account dedicated to expressing my immense love for Timothée Chalamet, a name that has become so instantly recognizable that it needs no introduction. It started on a random day in 2017, when a paparazzi photo of the actor made its way through my timeline; It was love at first sight. The rest is history.
That’s the power of a true idol: the ability to stop a person in their tracks and capture their full attention (and heart). Chalamet comes across as someone who is both effortlessly cool and sexy (bonus points for being French-speaking!), but also approachable. This is the key to its breathtaking appeal.
Over the past year, I’ve had countless chats with friends about the apparent death (or at least alarming decline) of the dashing Hollywood idol. Each time we try to think of actors who could do the trickJacob Elordi? Miles Teller? Tom Holland“The only name we could agree on was the one actor who manages to make hearts beat 365 days a year: Timothe Chalamet.
While he had acted for many years, with small but memorable roles in Country and Christopher Nolans Interstellar, 2017 was a game-changing year for Chalamet. Then aged just 21, he starred in Greta Gerwigs’ double directorial debut lady birdin which he plays an aloof high school student playing bass, and call me by your nameboth of which were nominated for Best Picture.
Luca Guadagninoa sun-drenched coming-of-age romance Call me by your Last name remains Chalamets’ greatest showcase of emotional flexibility and subtle yet impactful physicality. As Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old American on vacation in Italy who falls in love with a graduate student played by Armie Hammer, Chalamet conveys an intense longing that seeps through the entire film. He earned an Oscar nomination, making him the youngest actor nominated for Best Actor since 1939. Since then, he’s been booked and busy with a string of high-profile projects, while never compromising the rare (at least present day and age) qualities that have shaped his star status.
While Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan were rightly lauded for their performances in Greta Gerwigs 2019 adaptation of Little woman, Chalamet is the secret weapon of cinema. Like Theodore Laurie Laurence, his softboy energy, perfectly captured in the iconic proposal stage between Laurie and Ronan independent Jo March, has never been put to better use than here.
This month, Chalamet will sandwich Dunes and next year the long-awaited double bill Dune: part 2 and Wonka with a welcome return to its independent roots: the new film bones and all. Reuniting with Guadagnino, he sports a mule dyed red and plays a cannibal in a gory tale about young strangers, alongside rising star Taylor Russell. It delivers a performance on par with its best-known turns (it hasn’t given a bad performance yet), with reviews praise his magnetic and dazzling presence chemistry with Russell.
Bones and All is a devastatingly beautiful cannibalistic love story
The idol is, of course, by no means an age-old invention. Over the past few decades, River Phoenix, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Heath Ledger and the ultimate dream ship Leonardo DiCaprio have become subjects of intense adoration. In their prime, they were actors who embraced their soft sides and were unafraid to portray characters who expressed their rawest emotions and vulnerabilities. While they may have initially garnered attention due to their attractiveness, they were also lovable due to their charming, down-to-earth personalities and self-awareness.
The traditional notion of an idol has diminished as social media has dominated our perception of almost every aspect of life and culture. So, the idol was replaced by the internet boyfriend, who is usually an actor (like Austin Butler and Noah Centineo) which is popular for a specific period of time, obsessed with phases by extremely online people. They are rarely a long-standing obsession. Chalamet is indeed an internet boyfriend at heart, but he has a longevity that his peers don’t.
Since rising to international fame, Chalamet has been compared to DiCaprio, who set the gold standard for leading Hollywood men who followed in his footsteps. In a way, Chalamets’ career choices mirror those made by DiCaprio when he was younger. The 48-year-old eschewed large-scale franchises and tended to embrace roles that showcased his talent and good looks. Titanic and Romeo and Juliet turned DiCaprio into a dream megastar you couldn’t help but have a massive crush on, much like call me by your name and Little woman made with Chalamet.
With his boyish charm, luscious locks, sculpted jawline and edgy energy, Chalamet fits right into the mold of an idol, but he’s carved his own niche by challenging the concept of traditional masculinity.
Unlike the majority of his peers, Chalamet took a different path to stardom, sticking to a filmmaker-centric approach when it came to selecting his roles, no matter how small. In less than a decade, he’s worked with everyone from Christopher Nolan to Greta Gerwig and Denis Villeneuve, and he fits right in with the living worlds created by Wes Anderson (like displayed in The French Dispatch). If we were living in an alternate universe, the actor would have been cast as our beloved Spider-Man, a role he lost to Tom Holland. But he has since remained loyal to the controversial but wise DiCaprios tips to avoid superhero projects altogether, and make it work in the best way possible.
Until a few years ago, box office numbers were a key factor in a celebrity’s status. Actors like DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Pitt, and Depp were able to fill movie theater seats solely based on the power of their household names, which in turn helped build their star personalities. Recently, the movie star concept seems to be in crisis. Except for Tom Cruise, who gate Top Gun: Maverick at the top of the box office earlier this year, the idea of a box office megastar no longer seems to exist. Of course, there are names like Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne The Rock Johnson. But even of those three, Tatum is the only person who has shown he can make studio-backed movies that aren’t formally tied to superhero universes.
Call Me By Your Name: The Sexy And Heartbreaking Gay Love Story That’s Spinning All Sundance
Chalamet exists in a gray area of Hollywood. It’s true that thousands of people will flock to cinemas to see her beautiful face appear on the big screen, but it has yet to prove that her popularity among wild young women on the internet can translate into ticket sales.
Last year, Denis Villeneuves Dunes served as the perfect introduction to the world of blockbusters for Chalamet, giving us a glimpse of how he can make a mainstream movie on a grand scale. Chalamet appears in nearly every scene of the sprawling 2.5-hour film, and he makes his presence felt. Released amid the pandemic after a series of delays, Dunes was a box office success, grossing over $400 million worldwide.
It would be impossible to talk about Chalamet’s appeal without mentioning his bold sense of style, which sets him apart from the majority of his fellow A-listers. From what seemed to be a sparkling Louis Vuitton harness at the 2019 Golden Globes at a red backless jumpsuit at this year’s Venice Film Festival, he’s constantly making bold fashion choices. More importantly, he never fails to pull them off. It feels like he has a connection to the clothes he wears rather than dressing a certain way in an effort to elicit a discourse.
He clearly has an adoration for the people who helped get him to where he is now, waving and taking selfies with fans at movie premieres and graciously stopping to take photos with those who have loved ones. luck and meet him on their travels. Earlier this month, at the Milan premiere of bones and allthe red carpet was unexpected close due to the large number of fans eagerly awaiting it. Few actors have that power these days.
Despite his immense fame, Chalamet is still the guy who makes every role his own. Unlike actors such as Pitt and Depp, so well known that their fame can no longer be distinguished from their screen presence, Chalamet disappears into each of his characters.
As the notion of the leading man continues to evolve, Chalamet remains at the forefront of massive cultural change. In an era where male celebrities who gain popularity are immediately referred to as boyfriends on the internet, whether talented or charismatic, Chalamet triumphs by being a swoon-worthy celeb who perfectly embodies the spirit of the idol.
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/timoth-e-chalamet-last-hollywood-002219853.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]