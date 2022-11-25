Timothe Chalamet is Hollywood’s latest idol

Photo illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Long before I became a professional writer and was forced into adulthood, I spent far too much of my teenage years in the chaotic corner of the internet known as Stan Twitter. For most of that time, my Twitter was a stan account dedicated to expressing my immense love for Timothée Chalamet, a name that has become so instantly recognizable that it needs no introduction. It started on a random day in 2017, when a paparazzi photo of the actor made its way through my timeline; It was love at first sight. The rest is history.

That’s the power of a true idol: the ability to stop a person in their tracks and capture their full attention (and heart). Chalamet comes across as someone who is both effortlessly cool and sexy (bonus points for being French-speaking!), but also approachable. This is the key to its breathtaking appeal.

Over the past year, I’ve had countless chats with friends about the apparent death (or at least alarming decline) of the dashing Hollywood idol. Each time we try to think of actors who could do the trickJacob Elordi? Miles Teller? Tom Holland“The only name we could agree on was the one actor who manages to make hearts beat 365 days a year: Timothe Chalamet.

While he had acted for many years, with small but memorable roles in Country and Christopher Nolans Interstellar, 2017 was a game-changing year for Chalamet. Then aged just 21, he starred in Greta Gerwigs’ double directorial debut lady birdin which he plays an aloof high school student playing bass, and call me by your nameboth of which were nominated for Best Picture.

Luca Guadagninoa sun-drenched coming-of-age romance Call me by your Last name remains Chalamets’ greatest showcase of emotional flexibility and subtle yet impactful physicality. As Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old American on vacation in Italy who falls in love with a graduate student played by Armie Hammer, Chalamet conveys an intense longing that seeps through the entire film. He earned an Oscar nomination, making him the youngest actor nominated for Best Actor since 1939. Since then, he’s been booked and busy with a string of high-profile projects, while never compromising the rare (at least present day and age) qualities that have shaped his star status.

The story continues

While Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan were rightly lauded for their performances in Greta Gerwigs 2019 adaptation of Little woman, Chalamet is the secret weapon of cinema. Like Theodore Laurie Laurence, his softboy energy, perfectly captured in the iconic proposal stage between Laurie and Ronan independent Jo March, has never been put to better use than here.

This month, Chalamet will sandwich Dunes and next year the long-awaited double bill Dune: part 2 and Wonka with a welcome return to its independent roots: the new film bones and all. Reuniting with Guadagnino, he sports a mule dyed red and plays a cannibal in a gory tale about young strangers, alongside rising star Taylor Russell. It delivers a performance on par with its best-known turns (it hasn’t given a bad performance yet), with reviews praise his magnetic and dazzling presence chemistry with Russell.

Bones and All is a devastatingly beautiful cannibalistic love story

The idol is, of course, by no means an age-old invention. Over the past few decades, River Phoenix, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Heath Ledger and the ultimate dream ship Leonardo DiCaprio have become subjects of intense adoration. In their prime, they were actors who embraced their soft sides and were unafraid to portray characters who expressed their rawest emotions and vulnerabilities. While they may have initially garnered attention due to their attractiveness, they were also lovable due to their charming, down-to-earth personalities and self-awareness.

The traditional notion of an idol has diminished as social media has dominated our perception of almost every aspect of life and culture. So, the idol was replaced by the internet boyfriend, who is usually an actor (like Austin Butler and Noah Centineo) which is popular for a specific period of time, obsessed with phases by extremely online people. They are rarely a long-standing obsession. Chalamet is indeed an internet boyfriend at heart, but he has a longevity that his peers don’t.