Lights On, Good Yule to kick off the holidays at NSU | Culture & Leisure





Holiday festivities on Northeastern State University’s Tahlequah campus will begin at 5:30 p.m. on November 29 with the annual Lights On event in front of Seminary Hall. The annual event brings the NSU and Tahlequah communities together ahead of the holiday season to celebrate the memorial lighting of its historic building. NSU First Lady Penny Turner and Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron will co-host the event. Community members are invited to watch Seminary Hall light up in Christmas lights and attend performances from Tahlequah Elementary Schools and local dance studios. Additionally, Miss NSU and the NSU Pom Squad will be in attendance as special guests. Kids can also visit Santa outside after the event and get a commemorative ornament. “We are thrilled to be back outside Seminary Hall this year for the event,” said College of Liberal Arts Assistant Dean and Professor of Drama Dr. Robyn Pursley. “We love seeing the Tahlequah community and the campus community come together for this event and kick off the holiday season.” Lights On is produced by NSU drama and the College of Liberal Arts and is free and open to the public. The NSU Music Department will also present its Good Yule concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts on November 29. Attendees will be entertained with holiday performances from various NSU music ensembles for the first half of the program. Admission to the concert is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for NSU students and children. This year’s Good Yule concert will also feature renowned saxophonist Grady Nichols. He will be accompanied by all the ensembles of the music department, wind instrument workshop, jazz, choir and opera. Throughout a career spanning over two decades, Nichols has released seven albums and performed extensively, opening for such luminaries as Luciano Pavarotti, Ray Charles, Al Green, Wayman Tisdale and The Beach Boys. His songwriting and musicality have earned him accolades, such as the 2016 recipient of the Golden Hope Award, the Legacy Tribute Award from the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, and the Outstanding Achievement in Jazz Award from the prestigious Charlie Christian Music Festival. Guests attending the concert will also have the opportunity to support the music department with a dessert fundraiser. From 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a silent dessert auction in the Annex Beaux-Arts building. Funds raised will help support the day-to-day running of the department and create immersive learning experiences for students. Tickets for the Good Yule concert are available at the door or can be purchased in advance at academics.nsuok.edu/music/.

