Why cannibalism is suddenly all the rage – The Hollywood Reporter

If you feel like people are eating people all over the place lately, you’re not mistaken.

There is cannibal romance bones and all, starring Timothée Chalamet, which is in theaters now. Another current movie, the darkly comedic thriller The menu, flirts with the subject by associating food and death. Netflix recently saw record viewership for September Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In January we had the famous cannibal horror movie Costs. Also, in recent years, there was Hulu’s yellow jackets and the indie escape Rawamong others.

As you feast with family and friends this holiday weekend, we reached out to Long Island University Professor Emeritus of Biology Bill Schutt, author of the acclaimed book Cannibalism: a perfectly natural story and Dark Banquet: Blood and the Curious Lives of Bloodsucking Creatures. Together, we devoured the subject of cannibalism and entertainment, and what makes the greatest Western taboo so enticing.

I guess we are biologically driven to be repelled by the idea of ​​cannibalism. But is it correct?

I would say no. I think culture is king. It was a surprise when I started writing a book about cannibalism – that it is so widespread in nature. I’m talking about hundreds and thousands of species, from invertebrates to monkeys, that consume their young for reasons we didn’t know until recently. The party line has always been that the only reason you see cannibalism in the animal kingdom is if there were starvation conditions or if you confined creatures in stressful captivity conditions – except for a few creatures like black widow spiders and praying mantises.

Scientists began to realize that was not the case. There are all sorts of reasons why cannibalism occurs – such as parental care or unpredictable environmental conditions or sexual selection. For example, if you’re a cod and you lay 5 million eggs, it’s not like it’s Tony and Tina there. You are looking at the equivalent of raisins. They are nutritious. There is no danger in consuming them. Probably more fish are cannibals than not.

But humans are not codfish. You would think that even if there are human cultures that do this, there would be some innateness to finding it wrong – like the way we find incest to be innately wrong, even though that always happens.

With incest, you limit the gene pool, which is the problem. Along with cannibalism, there are diseases linked to eating humans – there was a disease in New Guinea, but I don’t think it ever spread around the world.

Culturally, once you get into humans, it’s us who decide if it’s okay to consume grandma after she dies because it honors her in some way – or if it’s is disgusting and you think it should be buried.

In western culture – from the days of the Greeks and then passed down to the Romans and everyone else – there was this idea that cannibalism was the worst thing you could do. It joins the idea of ​​the Other. If you’re a good ancient Greek, you don’t eat a body. But these other guys do, so they’re not even human. Many people have jumped on this bandwagon in the West. It has become arguably the number one western taboo. If other cultures practiced cannibalism when Westerners showed up, they insisted that behavior wasn’t going to cut it.

Thus, in a world that has become dominated by Western culture, any vestige of cannibalism as a ritual has disappeared. The guys handing out the T-shirts weren’t going to take it. But there were cultures that didn’t have that Western influence where cannibalism took place until relatively recently for things like burial rights. There were South American groups who panicked to hear Western anthropologists say that we buried our dead. So I don’t think there’s anything evolutionary, or there’s a gene, that keeps us from cannibalism. I think it’s cultural.

Interesting. You noted that this is Western taboo No. 1. Putting taboos on cinema is as old as cinema itself. But I don’t remember that there were ever so many projects referring to this subject in such a short time.

Yeah. I have a guess on this. Let’s say cannibalism is taboo #1. Now you add food to that and you have a fascination. There’s this kind of bloody aspect that draws people in when they look at it through a fictional filter, or these crazy murderer stories, and you have an attraction. Twenty years ago it was Hannibal Lecter; now it’s Timothée Chalamet.

Why, if you had to guess, do you think there’s been a flurry of projects around this lately? Why here and now?

We are really insensitive to violence on the screen, especially when we can put a filter of fictionalization on it. Now you can have the blood and guts and gore that people crave, but also have that idea of ​​food. There may be another reason, but to me, that’s why it’s so popular.

I suspect — and this kind of cross-pollination with what you said — it’s also about maximizing content. There are regularly more than 400 scripted shows a year, as well as many movies. We lack taboos to be taboo.

I think it started with Bonnie and Clyde, the 1968 movie, when you could splatter blood everywhere. We have become desensitized to extreme gore and violence. Plus, there’s a built-in attraction when you hear the word. You have a knee-jerk reaction when I say the word “cannibalism.” So whether you’re writing a news article or writing fiction, you have a built-in hook.

This is also true in the case of this story. It’s embarrassing to ask, but I’m thinking romantic thriller bones and alland, to a lesser extent, projects like Costs: Is there something sexy about cannibalism?

Good question. I would say cannibalism titillates in the same way as vampirism – although the former is even more extreme. And again, these subjects only produce this effect if they can be seen through a filter of fictionalization. Food – which is often seen as sexy – plus taboo equals fascination.

There was also the Armie Hammer scandal. The idea of ​​cannibalism as a real-life fetish is disturbing. How common is this?

I’m not a criminal psychologist, so I’m not a person who feels comfortable talking about this spectrum of criminality. Many disorders can lead to this type of behavior. I believe it may seem prevalent because it jumps off the page. If you hear someone was stabbed, it doesn’t make the headlines. But if you hear someone killing and consuming someone, then everyone hears about it on the news.

Were you surprised by the number of projects on this, the amount of interest?

I’m not. There was a fascination with the Donner Party and stories of survival cannibalism in the 1970s and for the book Living – which was turned into a very poorly made movie.

Instead of LivingAre there any movies or shows that touch on this topic that you thought were particularly, uh, well done?

There is a lot of good work that continues to be done on the Donner Party, which is arguably the most famous example of cannibalism in United States history. Thesilenceofthelambs was a great thriller for many reasons. I don’t think it has been exceeded [as a project with] aspects of cannibalism.

Is there anything I didn’t ask about cannibalism and pop culture that you think our readers would be interested in knowing?

People often ask me what are the two most amazing things I learned while writing the book. The first was how widespread cannibalism was in nature. But the second was that, given the Western taboo regarding cannibalism, how prevalent it had been for hundreds of years in Europe. There was medicinal cannibalism, where just about every part of the human body was used to “cure” any kind of disease or psychological disorder. Body parts were prepared and ground into powder or drunk. And this lasted until the beginning of the 20th century. It was even in the Merck Index, the great pharmacological encyclopedia. Then he simply disappeared from the history books. They just erased it.

The last vestiges of this are now people consuming their placenta after giving birth. These are the remnants of medicinal cannibalism. It fell into alternative medicine under the idea that if you consume your placenta, you replace hormones that may have been lost after birth. It’s not something that’s prevalent all over the world these days. It was mostly Americans who started in the 1970s.

And with that, I hope readers enjoy their cranberry sauce today.