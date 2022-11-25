Hollywood and Streaming Giants Jostle for Film Rights to FTX Saga CryptoGlobe





After the collapse of FTX, the story appears to be a financial thriller based on fiction and made-up characters. However, the story and the people behind it are real, and today’s streaming giants like Amazon, Apple, and Netflix are vying for the rights to tell the FTX story. ‘Multiple’ Film Adaptations Of The Rise And Fall Of FTX Are Coming Numerous reports have shown that novelist and financial journalist, Michael Lewis, is working on a book about the FTX saga. Lewis was said to have spent several months with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) before the exchange collapsed. According at the Hollywood Reporter, several projects [are] in works on the rise and fall of the crypto exchange. Lewis is also well known for his financial thrillers as he is the author of popular stories Moneyball, The Big Short and Flash Boys. Hollywood Reporters Mia Galuppo details Apple could get the rights to Lewis’ story about FTX as Galuppo reports sources are pegging the deal with Apple in the seven-figure range. Galuppo also says that filmmaker Graham Moore is working on an adaptation of the FTX story and that film studio XTR is already in the Bahamas filming a non-fiction documentary about FTX and SBF. Also tech publication The Information revealed that Vice Media is working on a documentary about the FTX fiasco. Techcrunch reporter Ivan Mehta explained on Nov. 24 that Amazon is working on a TV series with the Russo Brothers, who are well-known Marvel filmmakers. The Russos talked about the upcoming series of TV movies and said the story involves a bit of everything. It is one of the most brazen frauds ever committed. It crosses many spheres of fame, politics, academia, technology, crime, sex, drugs and the future of modern finance, the Russos told Techcrunch. At the center of it all is an extremely mysterious character with complex and potentially dangerous motivations. We want to understand why. What do you think of Hollywood and the streaming giants vying to release documentaries on the FTX saga? Let us know what you think about this topic in the comments section below. Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the news manager for Bitcoin.com News and a fintech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He is passionate about Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written over 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about disruptive protocols emerging today.









